Cricket

Rain ruins second Afghanistan-Ireland ODI

By Opta
Dehradun - cropped

Dehradun, March 2: The second one-day international between Afghanistan and Ireland was abandoned with no result due to persistent rain in Dehradun.

Afghanistan reached 250-7 from 48.3 overs before the heavens opened on Saturday, the in-form Hazratullah Zazai having again starred at the top of the order.

After a delay of almost three hours, play was abandoned, meaning Afghanistan remain 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Zazai had produced the highlight of the Twenty20 matches between these two teams seven days earlier, blasting a remarkable 162 from 62 balls to help his side to a record-breaking total of 278-3.

On this occasion, five sixes – including one from the second ball of the match – helped Zazai to 67 from 43 deliveries, his maiden ODI half-century.

Zazai dominated an opening stand of 90 with Javed Ahmadi (22 off 53), before Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi each capitalised on early let-offs to contribute 54 and 52 respectively, the pair sharing 87 for the third wicket.

Ireland fought back impressively with the ball in the closing overs of the innings, George Dockrell returning 3-51, but their efforts in restricting Afghanistan ultimately proved inconsequential as the heavens opened.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 22:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019

