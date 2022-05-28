Rajasthan Royals' 24 Heroes Of IPL 2008 title win; Where are these cricketers now!

The RR under Sanju Samson defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 to set up a final match with Gujarat Titans.

Here we are looking at the first batch of Royals who wont the title in 2008, and what they are doing now.

1 Shane Warne (Captain)

Warne’s inspired and energetic captaincy had a big role in Rajasthan Royals winning the IPL 2008. But in 2022, Warne passed away due to cardiac arrest while spending days in Thailand. RR will miss the presence of the legendary Australian leg spinner.

IPL 2008 Record: Matches: 15, Wickets: 19.

2 Aditya Angle (Batsman / Off-spinner)

An all-rounder from Goa, Angle did not play any match and retired from cricket in 2009.

3 Swapnil Asnodkar (Batsman)

A dashing right-hander from Goa, Asnodkar played some very good cameos in the top order. He retired from cricket in 2018 and now has turned into coaching.

IPL 2008 record: Matches: 9, Runs: 311.

4 Ravindra Jadeja (batsman / left-arm spinner)

The all-rounder from Gujarat was just 19 when he turned out for RR. He has now established as a front-line player for India and Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2008 record: M: 14, Runs: 135, Wickets: 0.

5 Mohammad Kaif (Batsman)

Kaif played in the middle order for RR in IPL 2008 and had a modest season. He has now retired and is dabbling his hands in coaching and politics.

IPL 2008 record: M: 16, Runs: 176.

6 Kamran Akmal (WK Batsman)

The Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman played a couple of cameos for RR in IPL 2008. The elder Akmal has now retired from international cricket but still plies his trade in some T20 leagues around the world.

IPL 2008 record: M: 6, Runs: 128.

7 Sumit Khatri (Batsman / Spinner)

The left-arm bat and chinaman bowler from Rajasthan did not play a single match in IPL 2008 and ended his career after 2011 domestic season.

8 Taruwar Kohli (Batsman)

He was a promising India U-19 youngster then and played two matches for RR. Now, he plays for Nagaland in the domestic cricket.

IPL 2008 record: M: 2, Runs: 5

9 Darren Lehmann (Batsman)

The Aussie left-hander became the national coach of Australia post his retirement and stepped aside post the Sandpaper Gate controversy in South Africa.

IPL 2008 record: M; 2, Runs: 18

10 Parag More (All-rounder)

The Maharashtra off-spinning all-rounder retired post 2010 season. He did not play any match in IPL 2008.

11 Morne Morkel (bowler)

The younger Morkel did not play any match in IPL 2008. But since then the South Africa pacer retired with more than 500 wickets in international cricket. He also does commentary.

12 Pankaj Singh (bowler)

The strapping Rajasthan fast bowler appeared for India in 2 Tests and an ODI and his International career is far over but still moves around in domestic circuit for Andhra.

IPL 2008 record: M: 5, Wickets: 0.

13 Munaf Patel (bowler)

The Gujarat pacer played a good role in RR’s IPL 2008 title victory and was also a part of India’s 2011 WC winning team. He has since been retired and also had a good stint in the IPL.

IPL 2008 record: M: 15, Wickets: 14.

14 Niraj Patel (Batsman)

The left-handed batsman played a minimal role in the IPL 2008 but remained a domestic stalwart appearing in 100 FC matches. He has now retired.

IPL 2008 record: M: 5, Runs: 103.

15 Yusuf Pathan (All-rounder)

Yusuf scored upwards of 400 runs and played a big role for RR in 2008. Since that, he played for India and was part of several wins. He is now retired and looking to take up coaching roles.

IPL 2008 record: M: 16, Runs: 435, Wickets: 8.

16 Mahesh Rawat (WK batsman)

Rawat was a wicketkeeper batsman from Haryana but could not make any impression despite oodles of talent. He retired after the 2020 domestic season.

17 Anup Revandkar (bowler)

An off-spinner from Maharashtra, Anup retired after the 2013 season. He did not play in IPL 2008.

18 Dinesh Salunke (All-rounder)

The Mumbai cricketer had a modest IPL 2008 and the off-spinner moved away from the scene after the 2012 domestic season.

IPL 2008 record: M: 6, Runs: 33, Wicket: 1

19 Jaydev Shah (batsman)

The Saurashtra left-handed batsman did not play in IPl 2008 but retired after 120 FC matches in 2018.

20 Graeme Smith (batsman)

The imposing South African opener played a stellar role for RR in IPL 2008. He captained SA during that period and now has retired. Smith is the chief of Cricket South Africa now and occasionally engage himself in commentary.

IPL 2008 record: M: 11, Runs: 441.

21 Sohail Tanvir (Bowler)

The left-arm pacer from Pakistan was RR’s highest wicket-taker in IPL 2008. The wrong-footed pacer played a good term for his country too. He still plays in some T20 leagues like the Caribbean Premier League.

IPL 2008 record: M: 11, Wickets: 22

22 Siddharth Trivedi (bowler)

The Gujarat pacer was expected to make headway in Indian cricket. But did not really matched the expectations and bowed out after 2015 domestic season.

IPL 2008 record: M: 15, Wickets: 13

23 Shane Watson (all-rounder)

The burly Australian was RR’s top run-getter and played a brilliant role in their title win. Watson has now retired and is a part of Delhi Capitals coaching staff.

IPL 2008 record: M: 15, Runs: 472.

24 Younis Khan (batsman)

Younis Khan played just 1 match in IPL 2008 but retired from International cricket as the first Pakistan batsman to score 10000 runs in Test cricket. He has taken up coaching post retirement.

IPL 2008 record: Matches: 1, Runs: 3.

Justin Langer and Dimtri Mascarenhas were picked up in auction but could not participate in the IPL 2008.