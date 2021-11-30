Rajasthan Royals Retained & Released Players List 2022: RR retain Samson, Buttler and Jaiswal

Royals have managed to retain the services of captain Sanju Samson, England batter Jos Buttler and rising opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, but they have released English duo Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, and their most expensive buy, Chris Morris among many other stars.

With a purse of INR 62 Crore still remaining, the Royals will be one of the teams expected to go big in the mega auction, in which they will look to bring back some of their former players and add some exciting T20 talent.

Apart from Stokes, Archer and Morris, RR have also let go off international players like David Miller, Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mustafizur Rahman along side some Indian talent like Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia among many others.

RR Retained Players List 2022 with price

Sanju Samson (INR 14 Crore): The captain and their leading run-getter was a no-brainer for Royals. He has the ability to win games with his brutal hitting despite his small frame and is well-suited to the T20 game. Royals will hope for more of the same and build the squad around the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter.

Jos Buttler (INR 10 Crore): A terror at times in the white-ball, Jos Buttler like Samson, Royals would be thrilled by managing to retain his services. The England wicketkeeper-batter is known for his quick-paced batting, which is the basic requirement in a T20 game and he is comfortable against pace as well as spin. Also has the ability to carry his bat through the innings. His absence was surely felt by Royals in the second half of last season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (INR 4 Crore): A star on the rise, Jaiswal may have faltered in his first season at a raw age, but the former India under-19 opener showed maturity last season as he showed signs of improvement despite not playing alongside a calmer head in Buttler. The duo will cause fear to some of the opposition bowlers especially inside the powerplay with their aggressive batting intent.

RR Released Players List 2022

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis