Rajasthan Royals star Jaydev Unadkat eyes place in India Test team

Unadkat, who played his only Test in December 2010 at the age of 19 in South Africe, says he has been enjoying bowling with red ball and wants to return to the country's team in the longest format.

"I have been thoroughly enjoying bowling with the red ball. I have not got a chance after my first Test so that has always been at the back of my mind - I want to make a place in the Test team," Unadkat said in a video interview to New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi via Rajasthan Royals' social media account.

With the Indian pace attack stocked with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav, Unadkat admitted that the competition for a place in the Indian Test pace slot is probably the toughest it has ever been.

"Though the competition is strong, it's the strongest ever I can say that," said Unadkat.

Since his only Test appearance in 2010, the left-arm seamer has gone on to play for India in seven ODIs and 10 T20Is and Unadkat, who was bought back by Rajasthan Royals in IPL auction, said that he would like to excel in the shorter formats as well.

"The shorter formats have been my strength of late so, no specific format (in international cricket). (I would like to) maybe become as versatile as I can and make a place in all formats," he said.

Unadkat's last international match was in 2018 in a T20I against Bangladesh after which he was dropped due to his inconsistent form but he is now back in contention after a quality Ranji Trophy season, which he captained Saurashtra to the title.

The 28-year-old, who finished the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season as the highest wicket taker with 67 scalps, now feels he is in his prime and wants to carry on his good run to earn a place back in the Indian team.

"The goal now is to get my place (in the Indian team) back, to be there for a long time and make as strong an impact as I can. For that it would require a lot of hard work. It's not like I have taken these many wickets and I will be sorted when I am there. I will have to keep evolving as a player and that's the goal," he said.

