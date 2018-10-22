Rangana Herath to retire after the Galle Test against England

Cricket

Colombo, October 22: Sri Lanka left-spinner Rangana Herath will retire after the first Test against England at Galle next month, reported the Island.

It has been reported that Herath has made a request to play one last Test at Galle, the venue of the first of three Tests against England, which is begins on November 6.

"Herath had made a request to retire after the first Test in Galle. It is entirely up to him and we will respect his decision," a Sri Lanka Cricket official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Herath, 40, has played 92 Test matches and captured 430 wickets at 27.95, along with 34 five-wicket hauls and has taken 10 wickets or more in a Test on nine occasions.

Herath made his debut against Australia in Galle in 1999 and needs just one more wicket to become the second player, behind legendary spinner Muthiah Muralitharan, to take 100 wickets at the scenic ground.

The retirement of Herath - the most prolific left-arm bowler in Test history - would leave Sri Lanka Test team in a quandry short of experience and a wicket taking bowler in Test cricket.

"Maybe my final series will be the England series later in the year," he had told BBC Sinhala before the series against South Africa. "Following this South Africa (Test) series, there is another three months until the England series.

"For now, this is what I've planned for. There comes a time for every cricketer, when they have to stop playing. I think that time has come for me," he said.

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 11:19 [IST]
