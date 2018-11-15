Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka hold on to gain a draw against Vidarbha

By
Karnataka held on to a draw against Vidarbha
Karnataka held on to a draw against Vidarbha

Nagpur, November 15: Karnataka were made to sweat by Vidarbha before both the teams walked with draw on the fourth and final day of their Elite Group A match at the VCA stadium here on Thursday (November 15).

However, Karnataka gained more from the draw in the form of three points by virtue of their first innings lead while Vidarbha bagged a point. Resuming from their overnight 72/2, Vidarbha found the going tough against left-arm spinner J Suchith, who claimed five wickets to complete a 9-wicket haul for the match.

Already conceded the first innings lead, Vidarbha had no other option but to bat fast and try to eke out a win in the remaining overs. But on a pitch that assisted the spinners that task was not easy. Ganesh Satish led their batting with a fine 79 (164b, 10x4). He received ample support from Apoorv Wankhede (51, 75, 7x4) and they added 64 runs for the fifth wicket which was broken by Suchith when he trapped Ganesh in front of the wicket.

Once that partnership was ended on 192, rest of the Vidarbha line-up crumbled against Karnataka bowling and were bowled out for 228 in 86.1 overs. Karnataka needed 187 runs to win from 33 remaining overs and their hopes of making a fist of the chase suffered a blow off the first ball when pacer Lalit Yadav removed first innings centurion BR Sharath. Yadav soon removed another first innings century-maker D Nischal and left-arm spinner Aditya Sarvate, who also completed a nine-wicket haul for the match, ousted Karun Nair as Karnataka slipped to 24 for three in 9.2 overs.

From that point, Karnataka could only hope to hang on for a draw - a task they completed with no little fuss, ending at 76/6 in 33 overs and they will have a few points to ponder too before the next assignment.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 20:43 [IST]
