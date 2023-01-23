Ranji Trophy: Quarterfinal qualification scenarios, points table, schedule, everything you need to know

As per the rules, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages and the likes of Bengal, Saurashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh have already sealed their spots.

Ravindra Jadeja to lead Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu in Chennai, eyeing India comeback

The rest of the four spots are yet to be decided and the likes of Mumbai and Vidarbha will hope things fall into place for them in this period.

Before we dive deeper into the details of how teams in each group can qualify for the quarters, let's take a look at the rules of qualification in case two teams are tied on points.

1. The team with more bonus points will take the spot.

2. If still tied on points, the team with more wins will go forward.

3. If still tied, then the head-to-head result will decide the spot. It's worth noting that only wins count here and not the first innings lead if the head-to-head outing ended in a draw.

4. If the teams are still tied, the side with a higher run quotient will get the spot.

Ranji Trophy Elite Group A: Uttarakhand need draw with 1st innings lead at least with Himachal chasing

Key encounters: Haryana vs Uttarakhand (Rohtak), Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh (Nadaun)

With Bengal already qualified from Group A with 32 points, it's left with Uttarakhand (26) and Himachal Pradesh (20) to fight for the remaining spot. The scenario is clear for Uttarakhand, they at least need a draw with first innings lead to safeguard the second spot. A defeat for them against Haryana will give Himachal a shot at qualification as they face Uttar Pradesh at home. However, the side must win by a bonus point to qualify for the next round.

Ranjii Trophy Elite Group B: Mumbai and Maharashtra face off in do-or-die clash

Key encounters: Mumbai vs Maharashtra (Mumbai); Andhra vs Assam (Vizianagaram)

Saurashtra's 26 points may be matchable for Andhra (19) but the latter can't pip them on bonus points. But that's the least of Andhra's concerns as the outfit will not just have to focus on winning their game with a bonus point against Assam but pray that Mumbai vs Maharashtra game ends in a draw with neither side taking a first-innings lead.

Maharashtra (25 points) and Mumbai (23 points) are locked in a do-or-die battle instead with both sides having the shot at winning the group with an outright win. However, both the teams may end up being locked at 26 points each if Mumbai takes the first-innings lead in a draw. That would be a favourable result for Mumbai because Maharashtra have zero bonus points in comparison to Saurashtra's and Mumbai's two each.

In case of Maharashtra beat Mumbai and Saurashtra lose their match against Tamil Nadu, leading to a tie between them and Mumbai at 26 points; Saurashtra will take the second spot in the group on the basis of head-to-head. Saurashtra will also have the comfort of seeing their star player Ravindra Jadeja return after a long injury lay-off.

Between Mumbai and Maharashtra, whoever wins, or takes the first-innings lead in case of a draw, will qualify.

Ranji Trophy Elite Group C: Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Goa to fight for one spot

Key encounters: Jharkhand vs Karnataka (Jamshedpur); Rajasthan vs Services (Jodhpur); Puducherry vs Kerala (Puducherry); Chhattisgarh vs Goa (Raipur)

With Karnataka already in the quarters, Jharkhand (23), Kerala (20), Rajasthan (18) and Goa (18) have to fight it out for the second spot in Group C.

Jharkhand are the only team with fate in their hands as they need a win against Karnataka in home comfort to sail through. However, a loss or just a point for them will open up possibilities for Rajasthan or Kerala to qualify.

Even a draw for Jharkhand with a bonus point will help Rajasthan and Kerala to overtake the eastern side with bonus-point wins. In case Jharkhand and Rajasthan are locked on points at the end of the day, the latter will go ahead on the run quotient.

In case, Rajasthan and Kerala finish on the same points with a win each, Rajasthan will again take the second spot on the basis of superior bonus point accumulation.

Goa are the dark horses in the race, who will pray that none of the team wins (including a loss for Jharkhand) to qualify for the quarters. In case Jharkhand pick a point, Goa will look for an outright win or else will go down to the run quotient.

Ranji Trophy Elite Group D: Vidarbha need bonus-point win over Punjab

Key encounter: Punjab vs Vidarbha (Mohali)

Madhya Pradesh are the runaway leader of Group D with 32 points, leaving Punjab and Vidarbha to fight it out for the second spot among each other in Mohali.

Punjab will look to make the most out of the home comfort and ensure they don't lose by innings or ten wickets. For Vidarbha, they have no choice but to win with a bonus point. If that happens, Punjab and Vidarbha will be tied on 26 points and the equation will come down to which side has more wins; which gives Vidarbha the edge as it will be their fourth win and one more than Punjab's.