Ravi Shastri bids goodbye: Here's his coaching records, success and failures

There have criticism about his coaching style, branded him as a yes-man of Virat Kohli and pilloried for India’s lack of success in ICC tournaments.

But despite all that the fact remains that Shastri, a former Indian captain, remains a highly successful India coach and oversaw some of the finest moments in Indian cricket history.

Here we are breaking down Shastri’s coaching career that started after India’s campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Shastri took over from Anil Kumble.

1 Shastri vs other head coaches

John Wright: Test: 52; Won: 21; Win %: 40.38. ODI: 130; Won: 68; Win %: 52.31.

Greg Chappell: Test: 18; Won: 7; Win %: 38.89 ODI: 62; Won: 32; Win %: 51.61.

Gary Kirsten: Test: 33; Won: 16; Win %: 48.48. ODI: 93; Won: 59; Win %: 63.44.

Duncan Fletcher: Test: 39; Won: 13; Win %: 33.33. ODI: 108; Won: 65; Win %: 60.19.

Anil Kumble: Test: 17; Won: 12; Win %: 70.59. ODI: 19; Won: 13; Win %: 68.42.

Ravi Shastri: Test: 46; Won: 28; Win %: 60.87. ODI: 91; Won: 57; Win %: 62.64.

2 Major achievements of Shastri as coach

Under Ravi Shastri, India won a Test series in Australia not once but twice. It was the first time an Asian team won a Test series in Australia. In the 2019-20 series, India waded through a horror in Adelaide when they were bundled out for 36 and injuries to several first-choice players to win the series.

India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against England in 2020 before the series was suspended due to Covid-19 outbreak in Indian camp.

Under Shastri’s watch, India won a T20I series in South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia.

Shastri monitored a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in 2017, the first time they achieved such a feat.

India also hammered West Indies in a Test series and the first time effected a whitewash in the Caribbeans.

Shastri also facilitated the coming of age of some young stars like Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur.

Shastri also was in the forefront of India’s pace revolution that saw quicks like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj forming a formidable all-weather attack for India.

3 The failure of Shastri

Obvious one as Shastri could not land India an ICC Trophy in his partnership with Kohli. India ruled in bilateral cricket but never really could not replicate that success in ICC tournaments. India crashed out in the semis of the ICC 50-over World Cup in 2019.

India then lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final (WTC Final) earlier this year in Southampton.

India also failed to enter the semis of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, crashing in the Super 12.

4 What next for Shastri?

Nothing concrete has come out. But it has been speculated that Shastri will take over as head coach or in a similar position of the newly-inducted Ahmedabad franchise during the IPL 2022 along with other outgoing India coaching staff Bharat Arun and R Sridhar.