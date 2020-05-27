Cricket
Ravi Shastri birthday: Four glorious moments of his career as India cricketer

By
India head coach Ravi Shastri turned 58 on Wednesday.
India head coach Ravi Shastri turned 58 on Wednesday.

Bengaluru, May 27: Ravi Shastri, the India head coach, turned 58 on Wednesday (May 28). In the 1980s, Shastri, a right-hand bat and canny left-arm spinner, was India's star performer both in Test and ODI cricket and played a pivotal role in many of India's wins at home and abroad.

Post his retirement, Shastri, first Indian to hit six sixes in an over, became a commentator and coined his own style based on that booming voice and currently he is serving as the India head coach. Here MyKhel is delving into four bright moments of Shastri's career.

1. 206 vs Australia at Sydney, 1992

The 477-ball innings contained 17 fours and two sixes and coming in as opener he tamed the likes of Craig McDermott, Merv Hughes, Bruce Reid besides handing a big lesson to a debutante - Shane Warne. Shastri also took four wickets in Australia's second innings to add to that gutsy double hundred. The third Test ended in a draw.

2. 187 vs England at the Oval, 1990

Shastri again made the mark as opener. Against Devon Malcolm, Angus Fraser, Neil Williams and Edddie Hemmings, Shastri compiled a 187 off 436 balls with 23 fours that powered India to 606/9 declared. India forced England to follow-on after skittling them for 340. But the match ended in a draw as England produced 477/4 declared in their second essay with David Gower making 157.

3. 1985 World Championship of Cricket

Ravi Shastri was a part of India's World Cup winning squad in 1983. But two years later, the all-rounder made a more telling contribution to an extraordinary triumph that sealed India's status as a frontline cricketing power. India beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the final to emerge champions. Leg-spinner L Sivaramakrishnan plucked 10 wickets to emerge most successful bowler while K Srikkanth scored 236 runs to emerge most successful batsman. But Shastri's all-round effort was the rock around which India built their success. He walked away with an Audi car for being the Player of the Series.

4. 102 vs West Indies, St. John's, 1983

Shastri came in at No 6 and made a defiant 102 against a set of West Indian fast bowlers like Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall and Winston Davis. India made 457 in their first innings and West Indies replied with 550 with Clive Lloyd, Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes and Jeff Dujon making a hundred each. India made 247 for 5 in their second innings as the match ended in a draw. And in those days, a draw against West Indies at their home was as good as a win.

