Ravi Shastri defends his 'rap on the knuckles' remark on Rishabh Pant, says 'Am I here to play tabla?'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shastri hinted that his statement about Pant was blown out of proportion and said that the youngster will get all the support he needs to prosper.

When asked if different views from the team management added pressure on Pant, Shastri said, "Don't say team management, I spoke about 'the rap on the knuckles'. If someone goofs up, I have to pull them up. Am I there only to play tabla? But this guy is world-class, this guy can be destructive, can be a destroyer. And we will give him all the support that he needs to prosper in international cricket."

When asked how crucial is the 21-year-old explosive batsman in his scheme of things, the 57-year-old former India all-rounder said the Delhi cricketer is a brutal match-winner so he will have patience with him.

"Pant is different, he is world-class and is a brutal match-winner. Very few around in the world game; I can't pick five on my hands when it comes to white-ball cricket, T20 cricket. So the patience we will have with him is a lot. All your media reports and all the experts writing (but) Pant is in great space with this Indian team. Experts, they have a job, they can speak. Pant is a special kid and he has already done enough. And he is only going to learn. This team management will back him to the hilt," Shastri said further.

Amid Shastri's statement on Pant, reports are emerging that the team management is pondering over going with veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha in the first two Tests against South Africa and give Pant an opportunity in the third and final match.

A BCCI source was quoted by Times of India as saying, "The selectors are in a mood to give one final chance to Pant in the first Test, but the team management (coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli) wants Saha to play from the start of the series itself."

The team management feels Pant's poor track record with the Decision Review System (DRS) and trouble with wicketkeeping on turning tracks have aggravated the concern for team management. Apparently, the captain and coach want a better-equipped hand behind the stumps.