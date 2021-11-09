Ravi Shastri hints at returning as commentator as his India coach stint ends

The 59-year-old was a celebrated commentator before he became the head coach of the Indian team. His coaching stint ended on Monday (November 8) with the side's last match of the T20 World Cup against Namibia.

Shastri was in the commentary box in 2011 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit that six off Nuwan Kulasekara to end India's 28-year wait for a World Cup trophy.

The former player is game for a second run. Talking to media after India's win against Namibia, Shastri reflected on his time with the team and while doing so, dropped hints about his future plans.

"I mean, if you look at -- if you want the real highlights, nothing beats Australia. England, we're up in the series. It will be the longest time we'll be up in the series until next year.

"I might be commentating on that game for all you know, but I'll keep that one area. It feels good," Shastri said referring to the pending fifth Test against England which was rescheduled to next year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in India's camp in September.

Speculation is also rife that he might take up a coaching role in the IPL.

Shastri was also fine with people having a laugh at his expense and also doesn't mind the vicious criticism that sometimes came with bad performance of the team.

"It's banter all the way, they do it to have fun at my expense, I will take a laugh yaar, have a drink in my name.

“Kya farak padta hai, Main nimbu paani piyunga or I will have milk and honey, you have a drink, enjoy karo na at my expense," Shastri said in the post-match press conference when asked how he views the social media criticism and ridicule that he was subjected to during his tenure.

"When you post those kind of things (memes) kitna jan haste hain yaar, kitna jan khush hote hain (so many people have a laugh, feel happy), enjoy karo na yaar. As long as the team does well, I am happy," he added.

But what about the criticism that comes with almost every India loss? Shastri said it has always been evened out by the effusive praise that accompanies every triumph of the team.

"Criticism kya baat hai yaar...It all revolves around performance, accha karo, you will get the accolades, if you don't perform, you will get a kick and a slap. Shanti rakho, om shanti om," he quipped.

Shastri's partnership with skipper Virat Kohli, who stepped down as T20 captain on Monday, will go down as one of the most successful in Indian cricket.

Under his tutelage, the team became a formidable travelling outfit in Test arena, spending 42 months at the top of the ICC rankings.

On Shastri's watch, India won T20I series in South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia, also Test series against Sri Lanka and West Indies in nil-margin for the first time in their history.