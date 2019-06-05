Cricket

Ravi Shastri trolled on Twitter as image with young female fans goes viral

By
New Delhi, June 5: As Indian Cricket Team was readying itself for their opening game against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it's head coach Ravi Shastri faced backlash on the social media.

Shastri, the former India all-rounder, came underfire on the micro-blogging site Twitter after posing with two women in a photograph.

Australian journalist Dennis Freedman, who's made several controversial statements against Indian cricketers in the past, took to Twitter to mock India's Head Coach and their World Cup preparations.

"India's World Cup preparations appear to be going well," Freedman captioned the image in which Shastri could be seen posing with young female fans.

Even Indian fans agreed with the Australian's observation and criticised the 57-year-old.

An Indian fan wrote on Freedman's post, "Fielding at fine leg." Another one wrote: "We're playing both on and off the field."

Another fan wrote, "On what credentials....he was made the Coach...jus a disaster... he is."

Here are a few tweets on how fans reacted to the image:

Meanwhile, Team India are playing their first WC game against South Africa. Protea skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

The Proteas had a miserable beginning to the tournament losing their opening two matches England and Bangladesh. While India beat Bangladesh and lost to New Zealand in the warm-up games but that does not really count for in the tournament proper.

Match 8 - June 5 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
India
Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
