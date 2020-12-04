Ravindra Jadeja concussion substitute: Australia coach Justin Langer gets angry with match-referee David Boon

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja - who suffered a blow at his helmet on the final over of the Indian innings off Mitchell Starc - was substituted by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The Aussie coach seemed displeased with his former teammate for allowing Chahal to replace Jadeja and video cameras showed Langer having some heated conversations with Boon.

India vs Australia 1st T20 | We had no plans to have Yuzvendra Chahal in the game: Virat Kohli

Langer was angry after the ICC officials allowed India's 12th man Yuzvendra Chahal to replace Jadeja at the bowling crease. ICC official Boon batted with Langer on his Test debut in 1993 but his explanation didn't calm the anger of the Aussie coach.

Chahal produced a man of the match performance, taking 3/25 from four his quota of overs including the big wickets of Aaron Finch and Steve Smith.

India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal comes in as concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja

Earlier, Jadeja's explosive lower-order hitting helped India to an 11-run victory in series opener. Jadeja scored 44 off 23 balls in Canberra as the tourists posted 161-7 before restricting Australia to 150-7 in response.

Opener KL Rahul had laid some firm foundations as the opener put on a measured 51 to mitigate the early loss of Shikhar Dhawan, who contributed only one run.

The hosts also kept a lid on Virat Kohli, the India captain caught and bowled by Mitchell Swepson for nine.Jadeja came to the crease with his side 92-5 in the 14th over and bludgeoned five fours and a six to lift India to a solid total.

India vs Australia, 1st T20I, Innings Report: KL Rahul fifty and Jadeja cameo takes India to 161/7

He was struck on the helmet in the final over by a Mitchell Starc delivery and, though he initially continued, was replaced by concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal instead of taking to the field.

Australia's reply looked to be coming along nicely as D'Arcy Short (34) and Aaron Finch (35) put on 56 for the first wicket. Hardik Pandya catches ultimately accounted for both, with dangerous duo Glenn Maxwell (2) and Steve Smith (12) unable to stick around for long.

India vs Australia 1st T20 Highlights: Natarajan, Chahal's three-fors; Rahul-Jadeja exploits hand India 11-run win

Moises Henriques' 30 off 20 raised hopes of a revival, but some excellent bowling from Thangarasu Natarajan (3-30) and Chahal (3-25) kept Australia at bay.

The sides meet again in Sydney on Sunday in the second game of a three-match series.