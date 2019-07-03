Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rayudu thanks Virat Kohli and rates his career a "wonderful journey"

By
Ambati Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket
Ambati Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket

Bengaluru, July 3: Ambati Rayudu on Wednesday (July 3) announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and rated his career as a wonderful journey, also thanking India skipper Virat Kohli for keeping faith in him.

In a letter addressed to the Hyderabad Cricket Association and also marked to BCCI officials like acting secretary Amitabha Choudhary, Saba Karim, General Manager (Cricket Operations) and CEO Rahul Johri., Rayudu wrote, "Respected sir, I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game."

READ: RAYUDU RETIRES

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the BCCI and all the state associations that I have represented which include Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha," he wrote.

The 33-year-old Rayudu also thanked Mumbai Indians, his first IPL franchise, and Chennai Super Kings, his current IPL team. "I would like to thank the captains I have played under, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and especially Virat Kohli who always had shown great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team," he wrote in the letter.

"It has been a honour and privilege to have represented our country. It has been a wonderful journey of playing the sport and learning from every up and down it brought up on for the last 25 years at various different levels. Finally I would like to thank my family and all the well-wishers who have been with me through this wonderful journey," Rayudu wrote in the letter.

More AMBATI RAYUDU News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 41 - July 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 16:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue