Rayudu thanks Virat Kohli and rates his career a "wonderful journey"

In a letter addressed to the Hyderabad Cricket Association and also marked to BCCI officials like acting secretary Amitabha Choudhary, Saba Karim, General Manager (Cricket Operations) and CEO Rahul Johri., Rayudu wrote, "Respected sir, I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game."

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the BCCI and all the state associations that I have represented which include Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha," he wrote.

The 33-year-old Rayudu also thanked Mumbai Indians, his first IPL franchise, and Chennai Super Kings, his current IPL team. "I would like to thank the captains I have played under, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and especially Virat Kohli who always had shown great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team," he wrote in the letter.

"It has been a honour and privilege to have represented our country. It has been a wonderful journey of playing the sport and learning from every up and down it brought up on for the last 25 years at various different levels. Finally I would like to thank my family and all the well-wishers who have been with me through this wonderful journey," Rayudu wrote in the letter.