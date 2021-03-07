RCB IPL 2021 Time Table: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

The season will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai with a high octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The world's largest cricket stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30.

The RCB under Virat Kohli will be looking for a bright beginning in their quest to land a maiden IPL title and that would not be easy against Mumbai, led by the astute Rohit Sharma. MI are the five-time champions in the IPL and the most successful outfit the history of the tournament. RCB had reached the play-off stages in the IPL 2020 held in the UAE.

Here is the full schedule of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2021.

1. April 9: RCB vs MI, Chennai, 7.30 PM IST

2. April 14: RCB vs SRH, Chennai, 7.30 PM IST

3. April 18: RCB vs KKR, Chennai, 3.30 PM IST

4. April 22: RCB vs RR, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

5. April 25: RCB vs CSK, Mumbai, 3.30 PM IST

6. April 27: RCB vs DC, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST

7. April 30: RCB vs PKS, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST

8. May 3: RCB vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST

9. May 6: RCB vs PKS, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST

10. May 9: RCB vs SRH, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST

11. May 14: RCB vs DC, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST

12. May 16: RCB vs RR, Kolkata, 3.30 PM IST

13. May 20: RCB vs MI, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST

14. May 23: RCB vs CSK, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST