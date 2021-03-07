RCB IPL 2021 Time Table: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

Bengaluru, March 7: The IP 2021 will be held between April 9 and May 30, the IPL Governing Council on Sunday (March 7) announced and also released the full schedule of the tournament. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata hosting the marquee event.
The season will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai with a high octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The world's largest cricket stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30.
The RCB under Virat Kohli will be looking for a bright beginning in their quest to land a maiden IPL title and that would not be easy against Mumbai, led by the astute Rohit Sharma. MI are the five-time champions in the IPL and the most successful outfit the history of the tournament. RCB had reached the play-off stages in the IPL 2020 held in the UAE.
Here is the full schedule of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2021.
1. April 9: RCB vs MI, Chennai, 7.30 PM IST
2. April 14: RCB vs SRH, Chennai, 7.30 PM IST
3. April 18: RCB vs KKR, Chennai, 3.30 PM IST
4. April 22: RCB vs RR, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST
5. April 25: RCB vs CSK, Mumbai, 3.30 PM IST
6. April 27: RCB vs DC, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST
7. April 30: RCB vs PKS, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST
8. May 3: RCB vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST
9. May 6: RCB vs PKS, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST
10. May 9: RCB vs SRH, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST
11. May 14: RCB vs DC, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST
12. May 16: RCB vs RR, Kolkata, 3.30 PM IST
13. May 20: RCB vs MI, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST
14. May 23: RCB vs CSK, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST
