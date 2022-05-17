RCB Playoff Chances 2022: Here's how Royal Challengers Bangalore can enter IPL 2022 knockouts

The RCB led by Faf du Plessis have 14 points from 13 matches now and are currently placed at 5th on the league table.

Delhi Capitals also have 14 points from 13 matches but are ahead by a superior Net Run Rate. Can RCB enter their second successive IPL playoffs? Or will they falter at the final hurdle as it had happened on a couple of occasions in the past.

The qualification scenario of RCB is every bit complicated and, so here is the IPL 2022 playoffs scenario involving the RCB.

1 If RCB win against GT

RCB’s last league match in IPL 2022 is against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday (May 19). If RCB beat GT then they will have 16 points and will get back to top 4. But their NRR is -0.323, worst among the existing 8 teams. Delhi Capitals can also reach 16 points if they win their last league match and their NRR is already good at +0.255. So, RCB will have to win really big to overtake DC in case both the teams get tied up at 16.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants too have 16 points already with a game left.

But their NRR is already so superior to both RCB and DC. LSG have a NRR of +0.262 and RR have a NRR of +0.304. So in case if RCB wins and there is a 4-way tie at 16 points, that if both LSG and RR lose their last league matches, then DC, LSG and RR have better chance to enter playoffs unless RCB win big.

But if DC lose their last league match and RCB win their last league match, the RCB will go through to the playoffs as the 3rd or 4th placed team. None of the other contenders can reach 16 points.

2 If RCB lose to GT

If Royal Challengers lose to GT, then they will stay at 14 points. But if DC win their last league match against Mumbai Indians and Bangalore lose, then RCB will be out of playoff race as DC will go through with 16 points.

3 What happens if both RCB, DC lose

This is rather complicated scenario. If RCB lose to GT and DC lose to MI, then both the teams will end up at 14 points. But RCB’s NRR, which is already negative, will take a further beating and depends on the margin of defeat DC might just hang onto a positive NRR, unless the defeat is so huge.

In that case, Kolkata Knight Riders (12 points from 13 matches), Punjab Kings (12 points from 13 matches) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 points from 12 matches) all can reach 14 points. So we might have 3 or 4 teams getting locked on 14 points.

In that scenario, the NRR will come into play and RCB will be at a disadvantage as their NRR is in the negative space and already the lowest among all teams.