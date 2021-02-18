RCB Team 2021 Players list: Complete list of Royal Challengers Bangalore players with price in IPL 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore started the auction on a sedate note before upping the ante with a big budget buy of Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore. It did not matter to them that Maxwell had a modest IPL 2020 season for Kings XI Punjab, now rebranded as Punjab Kings.

They were engaged in a two-way tie with Chennai Super Kings for the Australian all-rounder, who regained his form in the white ball series against India late last year and right after the IPL 2020 held in the UAE.

But they did not stop spending spree with Maxwell. They went all out for New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson and acquired him for Rs 15 crore after an intense bidding war with Punjab Kings. Jamieson is a terrific T20 bowler and is capable of delivering with the bat down the order too. Perhaps, they wanted someone in that role after letting go Chris Morris, whom they have acquired for Rs 10 crore in the last IPL auction.

They made busy bargain for Morris too but once the price shot up over Rs 10 crore, the price RCB bought the South African in the previous IPL auction, the Bangalore side backed off from the bidding. They also purchased Kerala batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen, who shot to fame with a blistering hundred against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month.

Players retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande.

Players bought from auction: Glenn Maxwell - Rs 14.25 Crore, Sachin Baby: Rs 20 lakh, Rajat Patidar: Rs 20 lakh, Mohammed Azharuddeen: Rs 20 lakh; Kyle Jamieson: Rs 15 crore, Daniel Christian: Rs 4.25 crore, Suryansh Prabhudesai: Rs 20 lakh, KS Bharat: Rs 20 lakh.