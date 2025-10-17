RCB to have New Venue in Bengaluru? Karnataka government gives Green Signal for New Stadium

Mohammed Shami would have been in Australia Squad if he was fit: BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar fuels contrasting Speculation

Bengaluru may soon say goodbye to the famous M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as the Karnataka government has approved a new international cricket stadium and sports complex in Anekal.

The move could mean that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will no longer play at Chinnaswamy, and the city might also miss out on hosting matches during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The new project, cleared by the state cabinet on Thursday, will be built at a cost of Rs 2,350 crore on a 75-acre plot in Indlavadi village, part of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region. The upcoming stadium will be able to seat around 80,000 fans-more than twice Chinnaswamy's 38,000 capacity-and will include modern facilities for both players and spectators.

The decision comes after experts found Chinnaswamy's structure unsafe for large gatherings. The stadium was inspected following last year's deadly stampede during RCB's IPL title celebrations this year, and it was declared unsuitable for big events due to outdated design and safety issues.

"The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is old and has a capacity of only 38,000. Many cities, both big and small, have stadiums that are bigger than Bengaluru. A Bengaluru Stadium, which meets the needs of the city with all the modern facilities, is a must for the city," said a note released after the cabinet meeting.

Once completed, the Anekal facility will be the third international stadium in Karnataka, joining the ones planned in Mysore and Tumakuru. While progress promises a new chapter for cricket in the state, it also marks the fading days of a ground that has been home to Bengaluru's most memorable cricketing moments.

It may mean curtains for Chinnaswamy Stadium, one of the most iconic grounds in the rich tapestry of Indian cricket. The Bengaluru stadium may lose its status as an IPL venue next year, while the matches for the T20 World Cup next year can be moved to a different venue as well, just as it was done for the ongoing Women's World Cup.