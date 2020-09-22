Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

RCB’s Umesh Yadav concedes 40 plus runs again in IPL, twitter reacts

By
Umesh Yadav conceded 48 runs from his 4 overs
Umesh Yadav conceded 48 runs from his 4 overs

Bengaluru, September 22: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Umesh Yadav was taken to the cleaners in his team's IPL 2020 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (September 21).

Despite Yadav leaking runs, his teammates helped RCB, who are in pursuit of their maiden IPL trophy, to a 10-run victory over SRH. After setting a target of 164, Virat Kohli-led RCB dismissed SRH for 153.

Yadav showed incredible reflexes to dismiss Warner after striker Jonny Bairstow drilled down the ground and the ball brushed off the Indian pacer's hand before hitting the stumps at non-striker's end.

However, the RCB pacer was trolled on social media for leaking runs thanks to an onslaught by Bairstow and Manish Pandey.

Despite playing a role in the dismissal of Warner, Yadav conceded 22 runs in his first spell, 12 runs from his first over and 10 in his second over. In his second spell, Yadav gave away 26 runs, that is 13 runs in his third and fourth over to end with figures of 4-0-48-0.

Here are some of the memes and tweets in reaction to Yadav's bowling dispaly:

More UMESH YADAV News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: WOL 1 - 3 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 4 September 22 2020, 07:30 PM
Rajasthan
Chennai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More