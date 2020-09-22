RCB’s Umesh Yadav concedes 40 plus runs again in IPL, twitter reacts

Despite Yadav leaking runs, his teammates helped RCB, who are in pursuit of their maiden IPL trophy, to a 10-run victory over SRH. After setting a target of 164, Virat Kohli-led RCB dismissed SRH for 153.

Yadav showed incredible reflexes to dismiss Warner after striker Jonny Bairstow drilled down the ground and the ball brushed off the Indian pacer's hand before hitting the stumps at non-striker's end.

However, the RCB pacer was trolled on social media for leaking runs thanks to an onslaught by Bairstow and Manish Pandey.

Despite playing a role in the dismissal of Warner, Yadav conceded 22 runs in his first spell, 12 runs from his first over and 10 in his second over. In his second spell, Yadav gave away 26 runs, that is 13 runs in his third and fourth over to end with figures of 4-0-48-0.

Here are some of the memes and tweets in reaction to Yadav's bowling dispaly:

*After match in dressing Room*

Virat Kohli:- Well done boys, played bold.

Umesh Yadav:- Thanks bhai.

Virat Kohli:- pic.twitter.com/m5nhJqMeCr — apna_gulbarga_ji (@GulbargaJi) September 22, 2020

Umesh Yadav missed his half century by just two runs, nd no one is feeling sad for him.. everyone is busy celebrating RCB jeet gai.. selfish people 😏 — Shubham Siraswa (@ShubSamachar) September 22, 2020

Umesh Yadav Scores 48*(24) with his bowling skills.



Mohammed Siraj : pic.twitter.com/P0gmycbSCF — RCB Wala chhora (@troller_avi) September 22, 2020

When SRH need 72 from 48 balls and umesh yadav still has one over left

RCB fans: pic.twitter.com/NQWJn519Xa — Yashwanth (@patinga_) September 21, 2020

Run Machine Umesh Yadav is back !#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/okEMdGpisJ — Cricket Satire (@CricketSatire) September 21, 2020

Bowlers to Concede 40+ runs (most times in IPL)



Umesh - 17*

Balaji - 16

Bravo - 16#SRHvRCB — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) September 21, 2020

UmeshYadav finally Promotion for Umesh yadav in dinda academy 😂 pic.twitter.com/89zuP7TG4h — अतरंगी 🇮🇳 (@ChohanSRKian2) September 21, 2020