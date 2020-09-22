RCB’s Umesh Yadav concedes 40 plus runs again in IPL, twitter reacts

Bengaluru, September 22: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Umesh Yadav was taken to the cleaners in his team's IPL 2020 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (September 21).
Despite Yadav leaking runs, his teammates helped RCB, who are in pursuit of their maiden IPL trophy, to a 10-run victory over SRH. After setting a target of 164, Virat Kohli-led RCB dismissed SRH for 153.
Yadav showed incredible reflexes to dismiss Warner after striker Jonny Bairstow drilled down the ground and the ball brushed off the Indian pacer's hand before hitting the stumps at non-striker's end.
However, the RCB pacer was trolled on social media for leaking runs thanks to an onslaught by Bairstow and Manish Pandey.
Despite playing a role in the dismissal of Warner, Yadav conceded 22 runs in his first spell, 12 runs from his first over and 10 in his second over. In his second spell, Yadav gave away 26 runs, that is 13 runs in his third and fourth over to end with figures of 4-0-48-0.
Here are some of the memes and tweets in reaction to Yadav's bowling dispaly:
*After match in dressing Room*— apna_gulbarga_ji (@GulbargaJi) September 22, 2020
Virat Kohli:- Well done boys, played bold.
Umesh Yadav:- Thanks bhai.
Virat Kohli:- pic.twitter.com/m5nhJqMeCr
Umesh Yadav missed his half century by just two runs, nd no one is feeling sad for him.. everyone is busy celebrating RCB jeet gai.. selfish people 😏— Shubham Siraswa (@ShubSamachar) September 22, 2020
Umesh Yadav Scores 48*(24) with his bowling skills.— RCB Wala chhora (@troller_avi) September 22, 2020
Mohammed Siraj : pic.twitter.com/P0gmycbSCF
When SRH need 72 from 48 balls and umesh yadav still has one over left— Yashwanth (@patinga_) September 21, 2020
RCB fans: pic.twitter.com/NQWJn519Xa
. #UmeshYadav 12Th Player of #SRH 🧡 #SRH - #SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/jWOkA2frQ2— TROLL SUNRISERS HATERS (@TrollSRHHaters_) September 21, 2020
Run Machine Umesh Yadav is back !#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/okEMdGpisJ— Cricket Satire (@CricketSatire) September 21, 2020
Bowlers to Concede 40+ runs (most times in IPL)— CricBeat (@Cric_beat) September 21, 2020
Umesh - 17*
Balaji - 16
Bravo - 16#SRHvRCB
UmeshYadav finally Promotion for Umesh yadav in dinda academy 😂 pic.twitter.com/89zuP7TG4h— अतरंगी 🇮🇳 (@ChohanSRKian2) September 21, 2020
