RCB vs GT IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

At present, the RCB is 4th on the table with 16 points. Here is then details such as post-match presentation, full list of award winners, and player of the match details of RCB vs GT match.

1 Full List of award winners (All Awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Game Changer: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Let’s Crack it 6s: David Miller (GT, 103M)

Power Player: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Most Valuable Asset: Virat Kohli (RCB)

Fastest Delivery: Lockie Ferguson (GT, 145.5 kmph)

On the Go 4s: Virat Kohli (RCB)

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli (RCB)

2 Post-match presentation, comments

Hardik Pandya, GT Captain: “It was just about a par score. Batting we did get 55 or 60 in the last five when the ball was stopping a bit but 168 we were quite happy. [On only using Lockie Ferguson sparingly] We wanted to give him the opportunity a bit but the wicket was holding a bit where we thought the ones who could bowl slower balls or take the pace away would be a better option.

“We kind of got it back in the game as well but Maxwell playing the way he played, and a couple of chances there, we were 10 runs short in the end. We were on the right path. We need to look after losing back-to-back wickets which we have spoken in the past where in T20 cricket if you lose back-to-back wickets, it puts you back a couple of overs.

“The learning is that in the playoffs, we don't lose back-to-back wickets. It's always good to score runs but more than anything, the way the boys are gelling and the way things are going, for us this game was a learning. Saha was feeling his hamstring was tight. So just precautionary wise, we felt it was right to have Wade keep."

Glenn Maxwell of RCB: “I didn't want to soak up any time. If I could get those first couple away and try to take the pressure off Virat at the other end, we can keep the momentum going. If I got out first ball, it wouldn't have made a difference but if I soaked up a few dots, it could have given them some momentum back.

“Just trying to be ultra positive and obviously leave the game with no doubt because we felt like we dominated with the bat in that innings. I didn’t (ball hitting stumps), but when I missed it I thought that's going to be pretty close to them. The worst thing is picking a wrong-un and missing it and thinking it's going to hit the stumps.

“You get those times when you need a bit of luck. Sometimes throughout this tournament it's been a bit up and down. You gotta take the good with the bad. It's like runout off the bowlers hand. Some things you can't do anything about but at least the bails stayed on for me this time.

In my mind I was moving a little bit too slowly and wasn't going to get there. It just hit perfectly in the fingers and stuck nicely. I've practiced that stuff my whole life and it's not something that is just out of the blue. It's one of those things I work really hard on. To have it stick perfectly and it gave us a great start, we were able to control the Powerplay after that.

“It was just about holding my length. We saw Sai bowled beautifully there and there was a bit of hold for the finger spin. So just trying to make the most out of anything out of the surface.

“We'll be probably watching the Mumbai vs Delhi game pretty closely. I wouldn't mind a round of golf tomorrow. There will be a bit of rehab going on. But I think the guys will stay really focused.

“The amount of hard work and effort that has gone into this team this year. We feel like we deserve to be in the final four and hopefully Mumbai will do the right thing by us and get us into the final four.”

Virat Kohli, Player of the Match: I can keep going. It was an important game. I was disappointed that I have not done enough for the team. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position. There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. You need to keep the perspective right. You can forget the process in order to live up to the expectations.

“I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed. It is in that spur of the moment why is it happening to me. It goes back to 2018 in England when I was dropped on 21 and the juggernaut could have started again like it did on the

2014 tour.

“I won't be standing here being ungraetful for all that I have achieved. With the very first shot of Shami, I felt I could hit lengths balls over the fielder's head. I knew that tonight was the night when I could kick on. It has been wonderful that I have got so much support in this edition. I am forever grateful to all the love that I have never seen before.”

Faf du Plessis, RCB captain: “Throughout the season we haven't done as much as have liked. But you still need to back these big players. Virat had been putting in the hard yards in the nets. I play the role with him and get him pumped up. He has got so much emotions and hye pulls you through. It is as if you are playing a rugby game. That catch was awesome.

“We were trying to get some wickets in the powerplay. The run-out was pretty cool as well. When I hit the stumps, I was like what do you say about my arm now? I think tonight was imporant for obvious reasons. You always want to finish strongly. A few inconsistent performances have put us in this situation. I am banking on Rohit to come good.”