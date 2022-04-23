RCB vs SRH IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation, Scorecard

The SRH bowlers bowled out RCB for 68, the sixth lowest total in the history of IPL, and the result was a foregone conclusion then itself.

Abhishek Sharm played a good hand of 47 as SRH overcame the target losing just 1 wicket.

1

Here’s then the full list of award winners, man of the match details and post-match presentation details from the RCB vs SRH match.

1. Full list of awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh each)

Super Striker: Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Game Changer: T Natarajan (SRH)

Let’s Crack It 6s: Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Power Player: Marco Jansen (SRH)

Most Valuable Asset: T Natarajan (SRH)

Fastest Delivery: Umran Malik (SRH, 151.1 kmph)

On the go 4s: Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Man of the match: Marco Jansen (SRH)

Faf du Plessis, RCB captain: “The first four overs, we shouldn't have lost so many wickets, it was a bit spicy upfront. We still got to find a way to set a foundation, even if it's sacrificing a few runs in the power play. We just needed to get through that phase where the ball was swinging and seaming, one you get through it, it becomes easier. This wicket looked the best, the expectations were pretty high, it was a very good wicket.

“There are no excuses though. Jansen bowled well in his first over swinging the ball both ways and got the big wickets. You want to make sure you don't get a lot emotional, it was a bad day at the office, but you need to keep your chin up and need to get the learning from it. As a team we need to move forward, it's a long tournament.”

Abhishek Sharma, SRH batsman: “It is feeling really good for contributing to my team, I think I played my shots. I always wanted to play at this position, and was waiting for the opportunity - so when they said that I would open, I was very excited. We have a great support staff and I'm learning a lot from them. We just keep talking about the way we need to play, the conditions and the need to be controlled in our stroke-play. Learning a lot from people like Brain Lara and Tom Moody, they've been so helpful.”

Kane Williamson, SRH Captain: The guys bowled beautifully and we caught well. It was an outstanding performance, but for us it's about looking for the next challenge. The ball is swinging a lot more this season, so we have been taking wickets in the power play.

“He (Jansen) is always up for a laugh off the field, but he is very focused. He has got the skills to do that, he is a real treat for us. You want to do as well as you can. There was a bit of chat with him, he (Abhishek) has been timing the ball brilliantly. There are a few challenges coming up ahead, so need to be focused.”

Marco Jansen, SRH bowler: “I try to keep it as simple as possible. I thought the ball was going to swing nicely, I enjoyed the third wicket the most. This is the best spell I have bowled with the white ball so far. The family is watching.”