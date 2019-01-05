Richard Pybus appointed as West Indies interim coach

Cricket

Kingston, Jamaica: The West Indies announced the appointment of Richard Pybus as interim head coach ahead of the upcoming three-Test series against England.

Pybus, an Englishman and a director of cricket for Windies from 2013 to 2016, will also coach the side for the 2019 Cricket World Cup and the visit of India in July and August. "We've got a great home series against England coming up," Pybus said.

"England are a high-quality side who will be an excellent test of the team in our home conditions," he said.

A triangular series in Ireland also involving Bangladesh will follow ahead of the World Cup from late May to mid-July.

The tournament "is on the region's mind and we will be looking to use the England series and Ireland Triangular to build into that," said Pybus, who has had previous coaching experience with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

West Indies are still looking for a long-term head coach after former Australia batsman Stuart Law announced his resignation last September to become head coach of Middlesex.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
