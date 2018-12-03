Australia Vs India: Ricky Ponting calls on Aussies to 'unsettle' Virat Kohli

Touring captain Kohli is one of the world's best batsmen and Ponting is keen to see his former side prevent the India star from finding his groove early in the opening Adelaide Test.

Much has been made of Australia's ethos since the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March, with the team attempting to change negative perceptions, but Ponting believes this should not stop them from sledging Kohli, particularly if it is backed up with good bowling.

"I don't necessarily believe that you shouldn't try to get under his skin," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"Mitchell Johnson definitely rattled him a few times with some good, hostile bowling and some good, hostile body language around him. We shouldn't sit back and let anyone bully the way we go about playing our cricket, especially at home. They're in our backyard.

"The great Australian teams that I played in always had a few words to say, but it was always on the back of some good, hostile bowling first. You can't do it without it – it's just rubbish otherwise.

"You have to be able to impose yourself on the game in a way other than using your mouth. You've got to use your actions and your skills and if they do that, then they can definitely unsettle him."

Regarding Australia's attitude in such situations, captain Tim Paine last week said: "We're not concerned about being liked one bit."

Michael Clarke, who skippered the Test team after Ponting, had suggested there was too much emphasis on "being liked" in the Australia camp.