RIP Rishi Kapoor: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli lead sports fraternity to condole his death

Rishi, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima. Rishi will be remembered as the romantic star of many Bollywood films.

"He is no more. He has passed away," Randhir told PTI. Rishi was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday. His death comes a day after his "D-Day" co-star Irrfan Khan passed away, also of cancer. Three months ago, the disease claimed his sister Ritu Nanda.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the family said in a statement.

Rishi returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for his cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function.

At the time, he had said he was suffering from an "infection". After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after. He made his Bollywood debut as an actor in 1973, with the blockbuster "Bobby" directed by his father.

He continued to be a favourite romantic hero for almost three decades. His notable films as a romantic hero are "Laila Majnu", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Karz", "Chandni", "Heena" and "Saagar". He was, however, more proud of his second innings as an actor, which he found more satisfying. His notable films as a character artiste are "Do Dooni Chaar" with wife Neetu, "Agnipath" and "Kapoor & Sons".

The sporting fraternity was equally shocked and offered its condolences to the family of the legendary actor.

Here's what they had to say:

Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace.



My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MItdmmSnVz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 30, 2020

At the end of D-Day it's a Life of Bye. Too much in two days. #RIP 😣 pic.twitter.com/c8lcbiMqGZ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 30, 2020

This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace 😟💔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020

Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/fXcbomrpN5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2020

It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pAfOGhdzm0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

Sad at the passing on of @chintskap. Two wonderful actors, two great ambassadors for the Indian film industry, gone in two days. Hope they spread as much joy where they’ve gone. Om Shanti! #riprishikapoor #RishiKapoor ऋषि कपूर pic.twitter.com/QwrTcvgGTU — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 30, 2020

Woke up to this sad news....May his soul rest in peace .. 🙏 we will miss u sir . #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/oHK6eiISuv — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 30, 2020

Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with #RishiKapoor around. A laugh a minute.



My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul 🙏 #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/e6jVOW5Pez — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020

Shocked to hear about the passing away of Rishi Kapoor ji! Bollywood loses another great actor and a wonderful human. My condolences and support to the family. Om Shanti 🙏 Rest in Peace #RishiKapoor #RIP pic.twitter.com/fLZPZE9yTb — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 30, 2020

Shocking to hear the news of sudden demise of #Rishi Kapoor ji. One of my all-time favourite while growing up. #riprishikapoor Sir. pic.twitter.com/iR1dTV5PCq — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 30, 2020

What an absolutely heartbreaking news to wake up to. I’m at a loss of words, rest in peace #RishiKapoor ji 💔 pic.twitter.com/fByjBF3xJd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 30, 2020

2020 turning out to be annus horribilus. Day after Irrfan Khan @chintskap departs too, leaving huge void in Indian cinema & life. Inheritor of a great legacy, he carried it forward manfully and in some style. Outspoken, but always made room for fun even at his own expense. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 30, 2020

Ek hasina thi.. ek deewana tha.. kya umar.. kya sama.. RIP to a legend.. @chintskap my condolences to the whole family 🙏💔 a very sad day.. pic.twitter.com/3DVNq6IUHu — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) April 30, 2020

Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoorji.Never quite got his due for the acting genius that he was! His boyish smile,straight talking ,jovial & endearing personality won him millions of followers.Huge loss.Will miss dearly on the silver screen. OM Shanti 🙏🏻 #gonesoon — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 30, 2020