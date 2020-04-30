Cricket
RIP Rishi Kapoor: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli lead sports fraternity to condole his death

By
Mumbai, April 30: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday (April 30). He was 67.

Rishi, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima. Rishi will be remembered as the romantic star of many Bollywood films.

"He is no more. He has passed away," Randhir told PTI. Rishi was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday. His death comes a day after his "D-Day" co-star Irrfan Khan passed away, also of cancer. Three months ago, the disease claimed his sister Ritu Nanda.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the family said in a statement.

Rishi returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for his cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function.

At the time, he had said he was suffering from an "infection". After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after. He made his Bollywood debut as an actor in 1973, with the blockbuster "Bobby" directed by his father.

He continued to be a favourite romantic hero for almost three decades. His notable films as a romantic hero are "Laila Majnu", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Karz", "Chandni", "Heena" and "Saagar". He was, however, more proud of his second innings as an actor, which he found more satisfying. His notable films as a character artiste are "Do Dooni Chaar" with wife Neetu, "Agnipath" and "Kapoor & Sons".

The sporting fraternity was equally shocked and offered its condolences to the family of the legendary actor.

Here's what they had to say:

Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
