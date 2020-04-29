Cricket
Irrfan Khan passes away: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead sportspersons mourn demise of versatile Bollywood actor

By
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead sportspersons mourn his demise
Image: Irrfan Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai, April 29: One of India's finest and most versatile actors, Irrfan Khan, passed away at the age of 54 on Wednesday (April 29) at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital leaving the Indian film industry and fans in shock. Irrfan lost his battle with a rare form of cancer, a statement from his family said.

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan. It is the second tragedy for the family in less than a week. The "Maqbool" actor lost his mother, 95-year-old Saeeda Begum, in Jaipur just four days ago and could not attend the funeral because of the nationwide lockdown.

Irrfan made his mark in both international and Indian cinema in roles intense and light-hearted, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

"It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it," the statement from his family said.

"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'," it added.

The news of his death was first confirmed by his "Piku" director Shoojit Sircar who sent his condolences to the family and doffed his hat to the actor's fighting spirit.

Not just the film industry, even the sporting fraternity was stunned with the news of Irrfan's demise. The sportspersons and commentators took to their social media handles to mourn his death and paid rich tributes to the actor extraordinaire.

Here's who said what:

Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 13:37 [IST]
