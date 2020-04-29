Irrfan Khan passes away: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead sportspersons mourn demise of versatile Bollywood actor

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan. It is the second tragedy for the family in less than a week. The "Maqbool" actor lost his mother, 95-year-old Saeeda Begum, in Jaipur just four days ago and could not attend the funeral because of the nationwide lockdown.

Irrfan made his mark in both international and Indian cinema in roles intense and light-hearted, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

"It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it," the statement from his family said.

"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'," it added.

The news of his death was first confirmed by his "Piku" director Shoojit Sircar who sent his condolences to the family and doffed his hat to the actor's fighting spirit.

Not just the film industry, even the sporting fraternity was stunned with the news of Irrfan's demise. The sportspersons and commentators took to their social media handles to mourn his death and paid rich tributes to the actor extraordinaire.

Here's who said what:

We mourn the untimely loss of #IrrfanKhan, who touched one and all with his beautiful performances on screen. RIP 🙏#RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/FmZ8ilFZ5O — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 29, 2020

Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific.

May his soul Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼

Condolences to his loved ones. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/gaLHCTSbUh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 29, 2020

RIP #IrrfanKhan 🙏 — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 29, 2020

Khan sahab, you were brilliant at what you did and that will always live on. Thank you for bringing your art to us the way you did. Strength to those grieving. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) April 29, 2020

Lunchbox, Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi. Some of my favorites.



What an actor. Gone too soon!



May God give his friends and family the strength through these difficult times. #IrrfanKhan #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/9c3JEtjT89 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 29, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #IrfanKhan. He was truly an actor with immense talent & high caliber. He will be missed badly. My heartfelt condolences to the family. #ripirfankhan pic.twitter.com/kXe7FfNvuP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 29, 2020

DYK? As of 2017, Irrfan Khan's films have grossed .64 billion at the worldwide box office!#RIP — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 29, 2020

A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt

Condolences to his family and well - wishers #IrfanKhan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 29, 2020

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan one of the most amazing actor of our time May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 #IrrfanKhan — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 29, 2020

With the legend during one ad shoot ... great memories sir 🙏🙏 #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/GOKyVjqAoR — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 29, 2020

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan one of the most amazing actor of our time May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/LMw7KxwH7u — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrfanKhan. Condolences to the entire family. An actor of great caliber! You will be cherished by us until eternity. RIP. pic.twitter.com/wLTWUz8w6Z — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan’s demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family. One of my favourite actors, gone too soon. His work will live on forever. RIP, Irrfan. pic.twitter.com/nEbbiPfEu7 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 29, 2020

R.I.P @irrfank Ji. Always enjoyed your amazing work and your mind-blowing skills as an actor and artist. Sincere condolences and prayers for the family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dh6QdDs9nh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 29, 2020

Will miss U @irrfank ji. U gave a new heights to Hindi cinema thru your magical performance. U ll live always in our hearts. Pray to God gives strength to family. This is only reality of Life🙏😭

RIP #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/hml4ECgfYc — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) April 29, 2020

In grief on reading of the passing of #IrrfanKhan. So much energy, so much intensity taken away so soon. My heartfelt condolences to Sutapa and the children. His work lives forever. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 29, 2020

Shocked and saddened by the demise of #IrrfanKhan. Great actor. Great person. He will be missed.



My sincere condolences to his family in this tough time. @irrfank #RIPIrrfanKhan — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) April 29, 2020

There are actors who have the ability to move you with every performance, irrespective of role or medium! Irrfan Khan was one of those rare gems! Indispensable. He went too soon! RIP! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 29, 2020