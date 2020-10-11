Rishabh Pant is somebody who disappoints; can see fire in Sanju Samson's eyes to seal spot in Team India: Pietersen

"When I see Sanju Samson, I see completely different. The dedication, the commitment he put into turning up for this year's IPL, that impressed me," said Pietersen on Star Sports.

Samson has been striking well in the ongoing IPL for his franchise Rajasthan Royals while Pant has been striking at just over 133 for Delhi Capitals.

Talking about Samson, Pietersen said he can see the fire in the Kerala batsman's eyes to be India's next wicket-keeper.

"That actually got him ahead of Rishabh Pant for me, just purely from diet-base, fitness base and from dedication. He said, I want to go out there and do everything I can to play cricket for India. He's got runs after runs. He failed a couple of times. But that dedication is what you need to get into international cricket," Pietersen said further.

Pietersen believes Pant, on the other hand, hasn't made any improvement in his game. Pant has been part of the Indian national side for quite a long time but he hasn't been able to cement his place in the side. While captain Virat Kohli handed over an added responsibility of wicketkeeping to KL Rahul in the limited-overs, Wriddhiman Saha has edged the Delhi cricketer in Tests.

"Rishabh Pant is somebody who disappoints. Because he is someone I expect so much from. And, I am yet to consistently see him giving performances with the bat day in and day out," the former English swashbuckler added.

"In order to get that Indian tag, and to play international cricket, you need some consistencies. You need to get better. I am seeing the same player I saw a year before, and a year before, and a year before that. As long as he has been playing, he has been inconsistent," he said.