Road Safety World Series 2021: Full Schedule, Venue, Timings, Where to Watch and book tickets

Raipur, February 23: After getting halted after just a few games last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 'Unacademy Road Safety World Series T20' is set to be resume on March 2, with the Finals scheduled to be held on March 21.

The tournament will see cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan and legendary cricketers from Bangladesh and England in action.

The first edition of the highly-anticipated series was called off after four games on March 11 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organisers earlier this month announced that all the remaining matches will be played in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Road Safety Series started with a lot of hope and promise last year to spread awareness towards road safety, but it was called off due to the challenging times. It is an initiative by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in association with the Professional Management Group (PMG) spearheaded by Sunil Gavaskar, who is the Commissioner of the Series, and Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador.

England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be the two new teams. Australia Legends have pulled out of the event because of the coronavirus-related travel restrictions in their country and Bangladesh Legends have been named as their replacement. England Legends have been included as the sixth team for the tournament.

India Legends will take on new entrant Bangladesh Legends in the first match on March 5. The second new team in the fray, England Legends, will open their account against Bangladesh Legends on March 7.

Here's the tournament's schedule: March 5: India Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends March 6: Sri Lanka Legends vs. West Indies Legends March 7: England Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends March 8: South Africa Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends March 9: India Legends vs. England Legends March 10: Bangladesh Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends March 11: England Legends vs. South Africa Legends March 12: Bangladesh Legends vs. West Indies Legends March 13: India Legends vs. South Africa Legends March 14: Sri Lanka Legends vs. England Legends March 15: South Africa Legends vs. Bangladesh Legends March 16: England Legends vs. West Indies Legends March 17: Semi-final 1 March 18: Semi-final 2 March 21: FINAL When will the matches start and which are the channels? All matches will begin at 7:00 PM IST and all the matches will be Live on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex and live stream on VOOT and Jio. We are super excited to be going on the field in 10 days. 🙌

Where to book tickets for the tournament? The tickets for the matches will go live exclusively on BookMyShow. The ticket prices will range from Rs 100 and Rs 1500 in the General Category. Fans will get a chance to catch their favourite players and team live in action. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be utilised towards creating awareness towards road safety in the country. The passes for the knockout games and the matches involving India Legends start from ₹500. The minimum price for the tickets for other matches is ₹100.