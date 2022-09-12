Road Safety World Series 2022: Ross Taylor-led New Zealand Legends take on Jonty Rhodes' South Africa on debut

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor will be leading the NZ Legends in the T20 tournament. Taylor - who is the highest-run getter for New Zealand in ODIs and Tests - might have retired from international cricket, earlier this year, but he still has a lot of cricket left in him.

South Africa Legends - who suffered a big defeat against India Legends in the tournament opener on September 10 - will be eager to return to winning ways in their second game of the season. SA Legends faced a humiliating defeat against India and apart from their captain Jonty Rhodes - who was the top run-getter in the match - no other batter could rise to the occasion in the big run chase. The skipper would be hoping for a much-improved effort from the middle-order.

Road Safety World Series 2022: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Venues, TV Channel & Live Streaming Information

Against debutants New Zealand, the Proteas would be hoping for a better show in all three departments. Their bowlers were taken to the cleaners by India Legends in the opening game and would be aiming for an encore against South Africans.

The New Zealand Legends team boasts of match-winners like Jacob Oram, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, and Craig McMillan. The team looks balanced and can give a stiff challenge to the South African Legends.

New Zealand and South Africa have faced each other in 15 matches in T20Is and out of these, New Zealand have won 4 whereas South Africa have come out victorious on 11 occasions. Taylor and his band would be eager to improve the win percentage against South Africa when they step out into the middle.

To ensure the message of road safety reached every section the organisers have decided to offer complimentary tickets to the student community for all Kanpur games to create awareness of the rising number of deaths due to road accidents in the city. Every student can collect match tickets from the media centre at Green Park Stadium by showing their school and college identity cards.