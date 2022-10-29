Roger Binny felicitated by KSCA for becoming the BCCI President

More than 600 members attended the felicitation which included the KSCA Managing Committee Members, Executive Committee Members, Life Members, Institutional Members & Associates, Ex Officer Bearers, Former Indian Cricketers, Former & Present First Class Cricketers among others.

Legendary batsman GR Vishwanath and former India batsman and KSCA president Brijesh Patel and the present officer bearers felicitated Binny.

“It was like a dream for me. Couldn't realise the way the ball was being hit in the park by Kohli. It was a fantastic victory.

While interacting with media persons after the felicitation Binny thanked KSCA for the gesture. The former India pacer also congratulated Virat Kohli for his exceptional innings against Pakistan.

“You never see such matches where most of the time the match was in Pakistan's favour and all of a sudden it came back to India. Good for the game as it's what the crowd wants to see,” said Binny after his felicitation ceremony by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Answering if the former captain has finally proven himself after his superb knock against Pakistan, he said: “Kohli didn't have to prove himself. He is a class player and players like him thrive in pressure situations, pressure brings out the best of them.

“When you lose the game, you should take it squarely and fairly, people should appreciate the way India played to win the game," stated the BCCI president on allegations of the final over no-ball not being checked by the umpires diligently.

Talking about his felicitation ceremony at the KSCA, he said, “Today is one of the most memorable days of mine at the KSCA as I've never had such a good reception by fellow members of the committee and colleagues of the KSCA.

I have never had such a good rapport with them anytime. Happy to be a part of the KSCA as I've served it for 50 years as a cricketer, from U-19 in 1973 to the right until now and proud of being a Karnataka player.”

“They should have had a reserve day as they had it in the 1983 World Cup. They could have done that," suggested the former player on the matches being washed out in the T20 World Cup.

“It's good that the junior teams are coming up. Zimbabwe and Ireland have proved it in this T20 World Cup. You can't take the smaller teams lightly anymore. They can easily beat you.

I think it will be difficult for Pakistan to make it to the semifinals. It will be my greatest joy and wish if that happens but cricket is a funny game, you never know, it can happen anytime,” said Binny regarding the chances of Pakistan qualifying for the semifinals.

Pakistan on Thursday had lost it's Super-12 match to Zimbabwe in a low-scoring thriller by a solitary run in the final over of the match. They will face Bangladesh in a must-win match at Perth on Sunday.