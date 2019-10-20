Cricket
Rohit Sharma gets 200 with a six; batting coach Rathour reveals secret of Hitman's success

By
Rohit Sharma gets 200 with a six and India batting coach Vikram Rathour reveals secret of Hitman's success in Test cricket

Ranchi, October 20: Rohit Sharma raced to his maiden double hundred in Test cricket on Sunday (October 20) against South Africa. Rohit achieved the feat on the second day of the third Test against the Proteas at the JSCA International stadium here.

Since returning to Test cricket in the opener's avatar, Rohit has been in brilliant touch, cracking twin hundreds in the first Test at Visakhapatnam. Rohit already has three double hundreds in ODI cricket. Rohit made the occasion memorable too as he completed 200 with a 6 off Lungi Ngidi, just as he reached 100 with a 6 off Dean Piedt.

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour attributed Rohit's run to the mental adjustments he made.

"He is such an experienced player. I don't think you need to change anything with his technique. The only adjustment I think he had to make was his game plans," said Rathour.

"I always believed he is too good a player not to be playing in any format. It was a good call to make him to open. With the amount of runs he has scored, he has settled the issue for the time being," Rathour added.

"Somebody of his experience and the kind of cricket he plays, if he starts coming good top of the order, it changes everything for the Indian team, even when you're touring," he said.

Rohit had looked tentative early in his innings and given LBW on seven by umpire Richard Illingworth, but survived following a successful review.

"In Tests, you need to play through those tough spells that you will get. I think he's doing that well in this series. Once he's set, he's a phenomenal player, we all know that he can really punish you," said Rathour.

Rohit underlined the words of Rathour as he scored at a strike rate of over 83 during the course of his double hundred. It was just fitting that Rohit played that gem of an innings on the birthday of the original maverick - Virender Sehwag.

Story first published: Sunday, October 20, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
