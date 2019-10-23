Rohit Sharma achieves career-best position in ICC Test Rankings; four Indian batsmen feature in top 10

The talented Mumbai cricketer slammed his career's maiden double century in the third and final Test match of the series as he scored 212 off 255 deliveries. With 722 points, Rohit is placed at the 10th spot in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen.

Rohit - who opened the batting for India in this series - amassed 529 runs in four innings and averaged a whopping 132.25 in the three matches. His dominating performance against South Africa took him past Sir Don Bradman for an average of 99.84 in the format at home.

Rohit was named the man of the match and player of the series for his complete domination with the bat in Visakhapatnam - where he slammed a ton in both the innings - and later in Ranchi.

Rahane enters top 10

Rohit's fellow teammate Ajinkya Rahane - who slammed 115 in Ranchi - has also made an upward progression in the Test Rankings and is now placed fifth with 751 points.

Players in Top 10 Batting Rankings in all three formats:



Virat Kohli (Test #2, ODI #1, T20I #10)

Rohit Sharma (Test #10, ODI #2, T20I #7)#INDvSA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 23, 2019

Cheteshwar Pujara (795 points) has maintained his spot at number four in the points table while Virat Kohli (926 points) is placed second in the list which is topped by Australia's Steve Smith (937 points). New Zealand's captain batting mainstay Kane Williamson is ranked third with 878 points.