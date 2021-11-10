Rohit Sharma appointed India T20I captain, fans express delight over start of a new era

Kohli - the outgoing T20I captain - has been rested from the three-match series against New Zealand starting November 17 in Jaipur. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja have also been given much-needed rest for the short series. However, Pandya, who didn't actually provide an honest picture of his fitness status has been dropped from the squad.

Rohit Sharma named T20I skipper, KL Rahul to don vice-captain hat for NZ series; Venkatesh, Harshal picked

"I don't know who all spread this misinformation but when Rohit Sharma is available, there are no other options for white-ball captaincy at the moment. Yes, KL Rahul is around but he is only being considered as a deputy for time being," a senior BCCI official made it clear.

"Obviously, when Rohit takes a break he will lead but he is the white ball leader going forward," he said. While BCCI didn't say anything about ODI captaincy, it is understood that it wants one white ball captain going into the 2023 50-over World Cup and a decision for the three-match ODI series in South Africa will be taken at an appropriate time.

Outgoing India coach, Ravi Shastri backed Rohit as the new captain and claimed he is "ready and capable" of taking over the T20 captaincy from Kohli.

"I think in Rohit, you have got a very capable guy. He has won so many IPLs, he is the vice-captain of the team, he is ready in the wings to take that job," Shastri said during India's post-T20 World Cup campaign media conference.

Fans took to Twitter to express their delight over the start of the Rohit era and this is what they had to say:

All set to host the Kiwis with Captain Ro leading the way! ⚔️🇳🇿



Here's our 16-man squad for the T20I series, beginning from November 17. 🇮🇳💙#OneFamily @ImRo45 @surya_14kumar @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/gYGgVtDh93 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 9, 2021

Rohit Sharma made his India debut when Rahul Dravid was the captain in 2007



Rohit Sharma will now be full-time India captain in T20Is under coach Rahul Dravid — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 9, 2021

This is finally true❤️❤️

Congrats head coach rahul dravid & captain rohit sharma pic.twitter.com/r9A1b4FoaM — n (@inlostworlld) November 9, 2021

Bow down to the new T20 captain ROHIT SHARMA 👑🦁 pic.twitter.com/zkVfwFyHcL — S M K Y 🇮🇳 || 26 days to JaanVi 's Bday ♥️✨ (@Murali_Fanboy45) November 9, 2021

Rohit Sharma has been named as India's new T20I captain.

Cricket fans- pic.twitter.com/D2g58Q6Qdc — KANCH (@smilee_please) November 9, 2021

Finally!! It's a new beginning of Indian Cricket Team.🔥



Captain @ImRo45 🐐 pic.twitter.com/4VVuaAeM4x — R O H A N 🌠 (@Rohan4_SK) November 10, 2021

Rohit Sharma Fans after appointment of Rohit Sharma as India's T20I Captain. pic.twitter.com/PQzdNTuZ94 — Ritik Agarwal (@ritik_pics) November 9, 2021