Rohit Sharma clears Yo-Yo Test, lashes out at media for spreading rumours

The Mumbaikar will now join Team India to leave for Ireland on June 23.

The 30-year-old right-handed batsman himself confirmed the news on his Instagram account on Wednesday. "Yo-Yo See you shortly Ireland," he captioned.

After clearing the fitness test, which BCCI has made mandatory all players for a place in the national side, took to his micro-blogging site Twitter and slammed a section of the media that questioned his fitness when he took urged the BCCI to postpone his test.

All the players had undergone the test last week, but Rohit - who was out of India to spend time with his family - had taken permission from the BCCI for postponing it to Wednesday.

"Dear... it's no one's business how & where I spend my time. I'm entitled to have time off as long as I follow protocol. Let's debate some real news shall we😊 & to a few channels, I had just 1 chance to clear my yo-yo that was today. Verification before reporting is always a good idea," tweeted the Mumbai batsman.

Earlier reports claimed there were doubts over Rohit's fitness as he previously failed the Yo-Yo test twice during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. As a result, his Mumbai counterpart Rahane was put on standby for the ODI squad in case Rohit needs to be swapped.

There is a section in BCCI which even feels that Ajinkya Rahane's limited overs case has not been handled well by the selectors and the current team management (skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri), a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"Rohit had taken permission from the BCCI for his personal engagements (he is in Russia as a brand ambassador of a watch company). There's no rule that all tests have to be conducted on the same day. He will be appearing for the YoYo Test on Wednesday," GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim was quoted as saying.