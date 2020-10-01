Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina in elite 5000-run club in the IPL

He completed the landmark with a four off Mohammed Shami. Rohit is the third batsman to amass 5000 runs in the IPL in its 13 years of existence. Other two batsmen are also Indian, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina.

Rohit started the match at 4998 runs and did not waste much time in going past the coveted mark. Prior to this game, Rohit has made a hundred and 37 fifties. Kohli is the highest run-getter in the IPL with 5430 runs from 180 matches with five hundreds and 36 fifties.

Raina has made 5368 runs from 193 matches with a hundred and 38 fifties. The left-handed batsman is not playing in the IPL 2020 for Chennai Super Kings after withdrawing from the tournament citing personal reasons. There were speculations of Raina returning to the IPL 2020 but CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had quashed all such talks, firmly ruling out his comeback.

David Warner, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, with 4748 runs from 128 matches with four hundreds and 44 fifties too can go past the 5000 runs. Another potential candidate to enter the Club 5000 is Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, owner of 4614 runs from 161 matches that includes 37 fifties.

Cut back to Rohit Sharma, the elegant right-hander showed signs of impressive form when he made a classy fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders to lead the defending champions to their first win in the IPL 2020. Mumbai had lost to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener.

Rohit is also the most successful IPL skipper leading Mumbai to titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. He took over as the Mumbai captain in 2013 and turned around the fortunes of the team.