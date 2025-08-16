Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Cricket Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir spotted together at high-profile Wedding Event, Pictures go Viral By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 14:36 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

It was nothing short of a heartfelt moment as MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were seen together at a wedding event. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket were also captured sharing a laugh.

Indian cricket legends Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma recently came together at the wedding of Utkarsh Sanghvi, brother of Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghvi, and Dhvani Kanungo.

Their joint appearance created a stir, as this reunion of iconic players is a rarity. The wedding became a star-studded gathering, with not just cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan, and Tilak Varma present, but also Bollywood celebrities including Suniel Shetty, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Sharma.

MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, was also seen enjoying the festivities as the former India captain posed with his better half.

Photos and videos from the event quickly went viral, drawing massive attention from fans and the public. The occasion was particularly noteworthy as it saw Gambhir and Dhoni sharing the limelight together, quashing speculation about past differences.

Dhoni has been out of cricket since IPL 2025 and his future for Chennai Super Kings hangs in a balance. On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir, the current head coach of the Indian team, has been under scrutiny with a streak of poor results in Test cricket, prior to the just-concluded England tour. His immediate assignment is the Asia Cup, which starts in UAE from September 9. India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma was also spotted at the event. Rohit is just active in the ODI format for India and is vying to make a return to the 50-over game when India plays South Africa later this year.

For Tilak Varma, a selection for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 is on the horizon. The southpaw has been excellent in the shortest format of the game and looks certain to be picked for the continental competition.