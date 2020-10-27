Rohit Sharma omission: Sunil Gavaskar slams BCCI for lack of transparency

Earlier, the Mumbai Indians had announced that Rohit is suffering from a left leg hamstring injury. To make matters more compound, his IPL 2020 side Mumbai Indians tweeted a video of Rohit training at nets shortly after the team selection.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, now a commentator at the IPL 2020, raised a few questions. "We are talking about the Test matches, which are a month and a half way," Gavaskar said while doing commentary in the match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"If he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, then honestly I don't know what kind of injury it is. I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody," he said.

Gavaskar also said Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal, who was benched for his team's last two matches with an injury, has been named in the squads for all three formats.

"The Indian cricket fan deserves to know, more than anything else. The franchisees, I understand. They don't want to give their hand away. They don't want to give the oppositions any psychological advantage.

"But we are talking about the Indian team here. Even Mayank Agarwal for example. For an Indian cricket fan, they ought to know what happens to two of their key players," Gavaskar said.

India are scheduled to fly out to Australia for a full-fledged series after the IPL 2020 in the UAE. The series start towards the end of November after the teams done with their mandatory quarantine period.