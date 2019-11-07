Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma plays 100th T20I; Sourav Ganguly hails him an asset to Indian Cricket

By
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma plays 100th T20I to join Harmanpreet Kaur in elite club; Sourav Ganguly congratulates

Rajkot, Nov 7: Rohit Sharma added another illustrious feather in his cap as he became the first male from India to complete 100 T20 Internationals as he stepped into the middle in the second game against Bangladesh here on Thursday (November 7).

India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant misses simple stumping of Liton Das, fans want Dhoni back

Rohit is the second Indian player after Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India women's cricket team in the T20Is, to play 100 T20Is. MS Dhoni is the second on this list, amongst male players, after representing India in 98 T20Is.

Rohit enters elite club

Rohit is the second (male) cricketer in world cricket after Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik (111 games). Malik is the only player to have played more than 100 T20 Internationals than Rohit.

Rohit - the top scorer in T20Is

Rohit - the top scorer in T20Is

Rohit is currently the top-scorer in this format with 2452 runs with regular skipper Virat Kohli second in the list with an aggregate of 2450 runs. Rohit has scored the runs at a strike-rate of 136.67 with four hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

The first Indian player to play 100 Tests was Sunil Gavaskar in the year 1984 while legendary India captain Kapil Dev was the first Indian to play 100 ODIs for his country in the year 1987.

Rohit reflects on his journey

"It's been a long journey since 2007, I made my debut in the T20 World Cup. There has been a lot of ups and downs in the last 12 years in this format particularly. This has taught me so many lessons going forward," Rohit had said in Delhi when asked about the milestone.

"When you come into the team as a youngster, you are trying to learn things which happened quite smoothly at start. Then with a few ups and few downs, I have become a stronger player and understood my game really well.

"There are so many things I can talk about. It has been a fruitful journey, one which will always be remembered and cherished by me," Rohit said.

Dada congratulates Rohit

Former India captain and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Rohit on his remarkable feat.

More ROHIT SHARMA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue