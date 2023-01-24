Rohit Sharma reaches another milestone as partnership with Shubman Gill crosses Century mark in Indore

Putting into bat by Kiwi captain Tom Latham, the opening pair has already crossed 100 runs and on course to make it big as the inning progresses.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gives a perfect start:

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who has been phenomenal with the bat, has started with his blistering fashion yet again. He completed yet another fifty of his ODI career and currently bats on 78 runs off just 59 balls as India are 151/0 at the end of 18 overs.

Shubman Gill has been immense with the willow as well. He has dominated the Kiwi bowling along with his captain and is currently on course towards another century, batting unbeaten on 69 off just 49 balls. Gill scored a fantastic maiden ODI Double Century in the 1st ODI in Hyderabad.

Another Century Opening Stand:

It is yet another opening stand for the pair that has breached the three-figure mark this season. The pair was giving India solid starts in the ongoing series with partnerships of 60 and 72 in the last two match, but this time, they have gone the distance.

This is also the 5th 50+ partnership between the pair in the last 6 innings, and so far their best one in the short span of them batting together.

Rohit Sharma reaches Milestone:

India captain Rohit Sharma has hit 5 sixes in the inning so far, which now makes him the 3rd highest six-hitter in the history of ODI cricket. Rohit has surpassed Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya (270 sixes) and has now 272 ODI sixes to his name.

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle (331) and Pakistan stalwart Shahid Afridi (351) are the only players ahead of 'Hitman' in the list now.