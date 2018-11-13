Rohit Sharma rested from India A's four-day game against NZ 'A'

The decision was taken keeping in mind his recent workload. Rohit will now travel with India's T20 squad that will leave for Australia on November 16 from Mumbai. There is no replacement for Rohit.

Rohit had played the ODIs and T20Is for India in the recently concluded series against the West Indies and captained the T20 side as well. His captaincy has impressed several former players.

"Twenty20 cricket is the Windies' most preferred version, and they have shown their liking for the game's shortest format by winning the World T20 on two occasions. Against that backdrop, they will look back on the three-match shootout against India with a great deal of disappointment, and not merely because Rohit Sharma led the hosts to a 3-0 sweep," wrote Laxman in a column.

"I was again mightily impressed with Rohit's captaincy. He is becoming a semiregular at the job, especially in T20 cricket, and handled his troops admirably. He is proactive on the field and has clear plans, but isn't afraid to improvise. He also continued to bat beautifully, and his fourth T20I hundred in Lucknow was one for the ages. I have seen few batsmen combine power and elegance with such nonchalance," Laxman wrote.

India A squad for 1st four-day game against New Zealand A: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), M Vijay, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper).