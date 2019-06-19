Rohit Sharma's World Cup centuries are all against green jerseys

WC Special | Schedule | Squads

Both his knocks of 122 not out against South Africa in Southampton and 140 against Pakistan in Manchester gave India easy victories.

And to add the 137 he had made against Bangladesh in the quarterfinal of the 2015 edition in Melbourne, all of Rohit's centuries have come against teams that wear green jerseys.

137 vs Bangladesh off 126 balls (14 fours, three sixes)

Although his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan had hit two hundreds besides players like Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina scoring one each, Rohit Sharma was yet to score a three-figure mark till the knock-outs started. And he chose the big quarter-final against a spirited Bangladesh to showcase his skills. After India won the toss and elected to bat, Rohit set the MCG ablaze with his 126-ball 137 although a controversy over a no-ball had marred the occasion. India scored 302 for 6 and then bowled Bangladesh out for 193 to win by 109 runs. Rohit was the man of the match for his maiden WC hundred.

122 not out vs South Africa off 144 balls (13 fours, two sixes)

Rohit Sharma's centuries are generally more than run-a-ball affair but at Ageas Bowl, the man made a magnificent adjustment to the game. South Africa batted first to set up a target of 230 for India and after their bowlers came back hard at Virat Kohli's men, Rohit did the initial work patiently to see the storm off. There were a few miscues but soon the Mumbai batsman put them behind and marched on. This was an innings which was more about responsibility than carefree hitting. India won by six wickets and Rohit got the man of the match award yet again.

140 vs Pakistan off 113 balls (14 fours, three sixes)

The man was invited for a feast by a hapless Pakistan side after winning the toss and Rohit was gluttonous. He had a terrific favour of luck when the lack of present-mindedness of the Pakistani fielders gave him a life and from there on, there was no looking back. He had a new opening partner in KL Rahul in this match, but it didn't matter much for his game. Rohit Sharma treated the Pakistanis mercilessly to pick up his third WC century and the second consecutive one against the archrivals (after the Asia Cup heroics). He eventually fell after scoring 140. A fourth double century was on the cards. India scored 336 for five and won the match by 89 runs in DLS Method. No wonder, Rohit was the man of the match again.

India still have one green team left to face in this World Cup and it is Bangladesh (Edgbaston, July 2). Though in good form, yet Mashrafe Mortaza's side will certainly be wary of the hitman.