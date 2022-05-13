Rohit Sharma says this 19-year-old will be the next all-format star batsman for India; See stats

From 12 matches, the 19-year-old from Hyderabad has scored 368 runs at an average of 40.88 with a strike-rate of 132.85, striking 2 fifties. He is MI’s top-scorer for the season for now.

Tilak Varma also has an impressive domestic record, scoring 255 runs from 4 First-Class matches, 784 runs from 16 List A matches and 749 runs from 27 T20s for Hyderabad.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma is vastly impressed by the efforts of Tilak and said he would soon be an all-format batsman for India.

"He's been brilliant playing for the first year," Rohit told Star Sports after Mumbai beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

"Having such a calm head is never easy and in my opinion, I feel he's going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. He's got the technique, he's got the temperament, which is the most important thing when you play at the highest level,” added Rohit.

"So, I think a lot of things are looking bright for him and there is hunger. When you speak to him, there's hunger to do well and finish games and have some success as well. I think he's on the right path; he just needs to keep growing and see how he can improve and get better as a player,” detailed Rohit.

At the MI level too, Rohit said they are keeping an eye on the future.

“Yeah, we're keeping one eye on future definitely, but we want to win games That's the bottom line but at the same time we want to make sure that we try out certain players and give them certain roles and try and see if they can live up to that.

“It will hold us in good stead for the next year. There are options that we want to try - there are still two games to go for us. So we might try certain things as well,” the MI captain said.

Mumbai have already been eliminated from the IPL 2022 and they also have ended the chances of Chennai Super Kings by defeating them by 5 wickets on Thursday (May 12).