Rohit Sharma scores first overseas Test hundred; equals Viv Richards, closes in on Bradman

Since his elevation as Test opener in late 2019 in a home series against South Africa, Rohit has taken his batting in Test cricket to a different level. But an overseas hundred eluded him, the often considered a benchmark for top class batsmen.

It took a while for Rohit to get to that mark but when it came it came high and handsome - literally. Rohit played that typical expansive swipe through the line off off-spinner Moeen Ali and that went over long-on for a six. There was something Virender Sehwag-ish about that shot and the manner in which he reached the hundred.

After all, it fitted the script too as he is an opener now, just like the Delhi man. And Rohit's hundred came in the most opportune time for India. They had conceded 99 runs lead in the first innings to England, and it made a big second innings mandatory for the visitors.

Rohit led India's fightback first in the company of KL Rahul and milked 83 runs for the opening wicket, and then combined with Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket to garner over 100 runs. Now, India has 100 runs lead with nine wickets in hand and Rohit's solidity has made it possible.

Of course, even without all that Rohit's evolvement as Test opener has been brilliant and this hundred just underlined it. Mind it, getting a big score in England is quite tough because bowlers are always in the game thanks to the conditions.

Here, Rohit covered the swing beautifully and defended with a dead, straight bat. Yes, there were two chances he offered on 6 and 31 and both were spilled by Rory Burns. And now Rohit has 9 hundreds in England across all formats, same as Richards and 2 less than Don Bradman.

It shows the league Rohit Sharma has reached.