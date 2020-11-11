"Without question, Rohit Sharma should be Indian T20 captain," says Michael Vaughan as Mumbai Indians lift IPL 2020

Chasing a target of 157 in a low-scoring final, Rohit played an impressive knock of 68 runs when it mattered the most. The right-handed batsman from Mumbai smashed five fours and four sixes in his innings to ensure Mumbai Indians dominate Delhi Capitals bowlers in the big clash. It was the right-handed dasher's third half-century of the tournament and 39th overall.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | MUMBAI LIFT IPL 2020 | IPL 2020 STATS

Rohit scripted history as he claimed his 5th IPL trophy in his 200th IPL match and became the second captain after Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni to successfully defend their title. CSK won back-to-back IPL titles in 2010 and 2011. Rohit achieved another milestone in the game as he completed 4000 IPL runs for Mumbai Indians.

Lauding Rohit for his captaincy, former England captain Michael Vaughan claimed the 33-year-old deserves to be India's captain in the T20I format for he's a brilliant leader and man-manager.

Vaughan tweeted, "Without question, Rohit Sharma should be the Indian T20 captain... fantastic man-manager & leader... & he knows exactly how to win T20 games... it would also give Virat chance to take a breather and just be the player... It works for all other teams around the world."

Without question Rohit Sharma should be the Indian T20 captain .. fantastic man manager & leader .. & he knows exactly how to win T20 games .. it would also give Virat chance to take a breather and just be the player .. it’s works for all other teams around the world ..#IPL2020 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2020

After lifting his fifth IPL trophy, Rohit said: "I'm quite happy with how things went the whole season. We said at the start that we need the winning habit. We couldn't have asked for anything more, right on the money from ball 1 and we never looked back. I think a lot of credit goes to the people who worked behind the scenes - often they go unnoticed.

"Our work started long before the IPL started, and we wanted to make sure we filled the gaps in previous seasons. I had to find the balance to get the best out of them. I'm not someone who can run behind them with a stick, and it's important to instil confidence in the players. Krunal, Hardik and Pollard have done their job for a long time, they know their roles. Rahul missed out today, and we need to make sure we put an arm around him and assure him that he didn't do anything wrong and that it was a tactical move. We made sure Ishan and Surya had confidence - just have to let Ishan loose, and Surya is a more matured player."