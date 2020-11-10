IPL 2020 Final: MI vs DC, Match Updates: Iyer-Pant look to revive Delhi Capitals after top-three fall cheaply

Dubai, November 10: Holders Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals clash in the IPL 2020 Final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday (November 10).

While seasoned campaigners and four-time IPL champions led by Rohit Sharma aim for their fifth title, Shreyas Iyer-led DC will aim for their first title in their first-ever IPL final.

Both the teams finished as the top two sides in the league-stage and are set to lock horns for the fourth time this season with the title up for grabs in Dubai. In three meetings between the two sides earlier this season, MI won all the three previous clashes.MI will be out to make it 4-0, DC will be aiming to avenge those three losses with one which will now matter the most.

Form of Shikhar Dhawan and other top-order batsmen is going to be vital for Delhi Capital while Mumbai Indians have looked a formidable side all through the tournament. The defending champions have all the bases covered ahead of the marquee clash.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians - who are the defending champions - would be aiming to lift their fifth title of the T20 extravaganza. While Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will be eager to get their franchise's name etched on the trophy as the winners.

Here are the updates from the IPL 2020 FINAL:

SIX!!! Shreyas Iyer pulls Pollard on the last delivery of latter's over and gets a maximum. DC - 94/3 after 12 overs. SIX!! Rishabh Pant goes for a biggie once again as he slog-sweeps Krunal over mid-wicket for a maximum. Good over this from Delhi's perspective. SIX!!! Rishabh Pant walks down the pitch and hammers Krunal Pandya for a maximum. 1st six of the innings for Delhi Capitals. After 8 overs, DC reach 51/3. Delhi Capitals pin hopes with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (15) tries to slog sweep Jayant Yadav and misses it completely to get clean bowled. DC - 22/3 Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark with a boundary. After 3 overs DC reach - 20/2 in the final. Wicket! Ajinkya Rahane gets a fine edge towards the leg side off Trent Boult and QDK takes another catch with the gloves. Boult is on fire... DC - 16/2. Tidy first over from Bumrah but DC reach 11/1 after 2. Jasprit Bumrah bowls the second over for MI. DC reach 5/1 after the first over. What a start this has been for Mumbai Indians? This is the first time when a wicket has fallen on the first ball of a FINAL. Trent Boult has now taken 15 Powerplay wickets this season.



The only Mumbai Indians bowler in their history, to take more Powerplay wickets in a single season, was Mitchell Johnson in 2013, who took 16.#IPL2020 #MIvDC #IPLFinal — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 10, 2020



The only Mumbai Indians bowler in their history, to take more Powerplay wickets in a single season, was Mitchell Johnson in 2013, who took 16.#IPL2020 #MIvDC #IPLFinal — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 10, 2020 1st innings! Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan open innings for DC and Trent Boult starts with the new ball. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. Jayant Yadav comes into the Mumbai Indians side, in place of Rahul Chahar.



This season, Delhi's top six have averaged 69.66 against off spin, and 23.80 against leg spin.



MI backing matchups over recent performance.#IPL2020 #MIvDC #IPLFinal — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 10, 2020 Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje. Update: Hardik Pandya has confirmed that Trent Boult is fit and will play for Mumbai Indians. For the first time I feel we have been fantastic throughout where we have won games comfortably. It's a different story for the finals though. You come here take all the pressure and soak all the pressure and deliver. Pressure is good because it brings the best out of me. We have won thrice against them but you need to play the game to the best of your ability. I feel skill goes out of the window in such a game, it's all about how you act under pressure. Absolutely no complacency. It's got to be hard work and we got to see this as the first game of the season and look forward to it. It's gonna be the ones who are going to handle pressure better. We have the experience to play in difficult situations. They also have great players. Boult it all good, ready to go. Marcus Stoinis, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder: It's a new game but you do take a bit of confidence. I am really excited to get out there and get started. I guess clear communication with the coach helps. Ricky is a good friend of mine and gives me confidence. It is a hard competition but you have to really express yourself. Mumbai are a great side they've done realy well over a long period of time. This is a big stage for our franchise, a big opportunity to go down history books. We are not intimidated, don't worry. I was walking around with the Hulk toy because it was given to me and I was asked to hold it. I really have too much energy inside me and it comes out when I take a wicket. It is a joke with the staff, and hopefully it comes out today as well. Pitch Report from Dubai, from Mark Nicholas and Pommie Mbangwa: "This pitch has been good. The whole square has been good. I see beauty, I am licking my lips. This is the pitch used for that qualifier. There has been a good balance between bat and ball, with the ball coming on nicely. The faster bowlers have enjoyed bowling here. The spinners were in play. You'd bat first on this, but you're not going to be disadvantaged by the toss."