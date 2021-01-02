Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw kept in isolation; BCCI, CA inquire

A twitter post by a Melbourne-based Indian fan Navaldeep Singh had gone viral after the fan said he paid the dinner bill of the aforementioned Indian cricketers to the tune of Rs 6500. The BCCI and CA are inquiring into the matter.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) were today alerted to a video post on social media that purported to show Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini eating at an indoor venue in Melbourne on New Year's Day. The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols," said a media release from Cricket Australia.

The CA said players, though, will be allowed to train as per the protocol without compromising on the safety of cricketers from both the sides. India will face Australia in the third Test at Sydney from January 7.

"In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue. The players will be permitted to train in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads.

"Similar measures were taken during the BBL this season after it was determined two Brisbane Heat players failed to comply with tournament biosecurity protocols," the release added.