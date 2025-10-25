Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli equal Sachin-Sourav in Prestigious Record after Sydney Swansong

AIFF Super Cup 2025: East Bengal vs Dempo Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lit up the Sydney Cricket Ground with a vintage batting display as India cruised to a nine-wicket win against Australia in the third and final ODI of the series on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Though the hosts sealed the series 2-1, India's senior duo ensured the tour ended on a high note.

Rohit Sharma struck an unbeaten 121 from 125 balls, registering his 33rd ODI hundred and 50th international century overall. His innings, laced with 13 fours and three sixes, showcased impeccable timing and control as he made light work of the Australian attack.

The former skipper's hundred also earned him both the 'Player of the Match' and the 'Player of the Series' awards after he finished as the leading run-scorer with 202 runs at an average of 101 across the three games.​

At the other end, Virat Kohli produced a classical unbeaten 74 off 81 balls, featuring seven boundaries. His masterclass under pressure saw him surpass Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter in ODI history, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli also set a new benchmark for most 50+ scores in successful ODI chases and hit the winning boundary to seal India's victory in 38.3 overs.​

Together, the "Ro-Ko" pair put on an unbroken 168-run partnership for the second wicket, levelling with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly duo for the joint-most 150-plus partnerships with 12 in ODIs. It was their 19th partnership of 100 runs or more in the format.

Rohit and Virat both acknowledged the crowd in Australia after their stellar knock, which might well be a fitting swansong for them down under. Although the India duo may have played their last match in Australia, they are expected to be in action against South Africa later this year on home soil.