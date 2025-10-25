Shreyas Iyer Health Update: How is India player now after being taken to Hospital following an Injury?

Cricket Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Power India to Nine-Wicket Win Over Australia in Sydney ODI; Hitman Slams 50th International Century By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

Sydney, Oct 25: Team India ended their Australia tour on a high as skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli produced a masterclass in batting to guide the visitors to a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday (October 25).

Despite the emphatic victory, the Shubman Gill-led Indian side lost the three-match series 2-1. However, the fans at SCG were in for a treat as the duo of Rohit and Kohli, perhaps playing their final game in Australia, entertained them with their record-equalling unbeaten stand.

Rohit, Kohli Dominate in Sydney Chase

Chasing a modest target of 237, India were rocked early when Gill departed for 24, caught behind off Josh Hazlewood. It was yet another forgettable outing with the bat for the new India captain after scoring 10 and 9 respectively, in the first two ODIs. But what followed was a sublime exhibition of controlled aggression and vintage batting from two of India's modern-day greats.

Rohit and Virat stitched an unbeaten 168-run stand for the second wicket, ensuring India cruised to victory in just 38.3 overs. The duo turned back the clock with their big partnership and guided their team home.

Rohit remained unbeaten on 121 off 125 balls (13 fours, 3 sixes), notching up his 33rd ODI hundred - and his 50th international century overall. Kohli, who had failed to score in the first two games, found form with a fluent 74* off 81 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries.

Their partnership equaled the record for the most 150+ stands in ODIs - 12, a feat shared with the legendary duo Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Milestone Match for Rohit Sharma

This knock was particularly special for Rohit, who was also adjudged the player of the match and the player of the series, as it marked several milestones:

50th International Century (12 in Tests, 33 in ODIs, 5 in T20Is)

Only batter with 5+ centuries in each of the three formats

Most ODI hundreds by a visiting batter in Australia (6) - surpassing Virat Kohli and Kumar Sangakkara

Nine ODI centuries against Australia, joining Sachin Tendulkar in second place, only behind Kohli's 10 vs Sri Lanka

Rohit's innings combined patience with power, as he picked gaps effortlessly and punished loose deliveries, particularly square of the wicket. The right-handed batter's knock was studded with three sixes and 13 fours. Kohli, at the other end, rotated strike beautifully, playing the perfect supporting role in the chase even as he too completed a half-century after disappointments.

Indian Bowlers Set Up the Win

Earlier, India's bowlers laid the foundation for the victory by restricting Australia to 236 in 46.4 overs. Young pacer Harshit Rana was the standout performer with figures of 4 for 39, supported by Washington Sundar (2/44) and Axar Patel (1/18).

For Australia, Matt Renshaw (56 off 58) and Mitchell Marsh (41 off 50) were the only notable contributors as the middle order failed to capitalize on a solid start.

Despite losing the first two ODIs, India ended the tour with a strong statement win. The Rohit-Kohli partnership not only sealed the match but also reinforced their status as one of the most successful pairs in ODI history - matching Tendulkar and Ganguly's record for 12 partnerships of 150 runs or more.

As the duo walked off the SCG together, arms raised, it was a fitting reminder of what Indian cricket's golden pair can still do when in full flow.