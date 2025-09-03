Cricket Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli - Who have Passed BCCI Fitness Test? Which India players are yet to undergo Bronco Test? Full List Revealed By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 8:20 [IST]

After India captain Rohit Sharma aced the new BCCI fitness Test, Virat Kohli has also undergone a successful test. As per reports, Kohli has undergone the fitness work in England, thus becoming only player to accomplish it on foreign soil.

With the newly introduced Bronco Test by BCCI, the player has successfully managed to crack it, thus making himself available for the Australia ODI series.

As per a report from Dainik Jagran, Virat Kohli conducted his BCCI-mandated fitness evaluation in England, receiving the board's approval to do so abroad rather than at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence. Most of Kohli's teammates, including ODI captain Rohit Sharma, had their own fitness tests in Bengaluru, adhering to the board's centralised system. Kohli, who now exclusively competes in the ODI format after stepping away from Test and T20I cricket, remains a mainstay for India in 50-over matches.

Which players have passed the BCCI Fitness Test?

Currently, the majority of players assessed at the CoE cleared the required fitness criteria, which primarily focused on basic strength and recovery patterns. Some of those who passed include-

Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Rajat Patidar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Mukesh Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Which Players are yet to pass Fitness Test?

Although the majority of India players and probables have managed to pass the fitness test, a few of them still remain to be tested. The players slated for September assessments include Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep, and Nitish Reddy.

India are set to play in the Asia Cup up next, which will be followed by a Test series against West Indies. Right after that, the Indian team will be travelling to Australia for a 3-match ODI and 5-match T20I series, starting from October 19. India's final assignment of this calendar year is against South Africa at home, as they play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against the Proteas, starting from November 14.