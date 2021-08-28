Root hails 'GOAT of Tests' Anderson after emphatic Headingley triumph

Anderson claimed his 400th Test wicket on home soil while Ollie Robinson sealed a second five-for of his England career as the hosts cruised to victory by an innings and 76 runs in Leeds.

In total, India lost eight wickets for 63 runs on Saturday, having headed into day four on 215-2 and looking in a good position to at least force England to bat again.

The series is now level at 1-1 going into the last two Tests, with the Oval next up.

With Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad missing from the attack, Anderson finished with figures of 4-69 at Headingley, and Root hailed the paceman as the greatest of all time.

"It's what he does, why he's the GOAT of Tests," said Root, who scored 121 on his home ground, at the post-match presentation.

"He sets a wonderful tone for the bowling group. At his age, to be as fit as he is, it's wonderful for the others to learn from."

England collapsed themselves at Lord's in the second Test, and Root was thrilled with the response his side showed in Yorkshire.

"It was a fantastic, clinical performance, the two big lads were exceptional, built pressure early on," he said.

"Three maidens this morning, and we felt we were in a good place to take wickets. When chances came, we took them.

"Look at the talent in the dressing room – we know we're capable, we just have to be more consistent."

It was a sentiment echoed by Anderson, who singled out Robinson (5-65 in the second innings) for praise.

"It feels good. [It was a ] huge disappointment at Lord's, we wanted to come back and put in a better performance and we did that," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"As a group we bowled brilliantly. There were nerves, because of the quality of India's batting line-up, we thought if they get stuck in and get a big partnership it could be a long day.

"Ollie Robinson today was unbelievable, he's been brilliant since he came into the side. But I think it's that collective effort, we were relentless with that yesterday and carried it on today."

India captain Virat Kohli, meanwhile, was left to reflect on a match gone badly wrong.

"Quite bizarre, it can happen in this country, batting collapses," he said.

"We thought the pitch was good to bat on, coming on nicely. But the discipline forced mistakes and the pressure was relentless. It's difficult to cope when you're not scoring runs.

"As a batting group we need to stay close and confident, even after 36 all-out [in Australia] we came back."