Roy and Vince recalled to England's ODI squad for Australia series

However, the 32-year-old will return against Australia in November after being named in England's 15-man squad for the series, with Alex Hales being left out.

Batter Vince, whose most recent ODI came in July 2021, has also been included, as have wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings and fast bowler Olly Stone.

Harry Brook, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone and Tymal Mills join Hales in dropping out, while Ben Stokes has retired from the 50-over game.

England's first match with Australia follows on from the T20 World Cup on November 17 in Adelaide, followed by matches in Sydney and Melbourne over the following five days.

