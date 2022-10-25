Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Roy and Vince recalled to England's ODI squad for Australia series

By Daniel Lewis

London, Oct 25: Jason Roy and James Vince have been recalled to England's ODI squad for next month's three-match series with Australia. Opener Roy was dropped from the white-ball squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup following a poor run of form.

However, the 32-year-old will return against Australia in November after being named in England's 15-man squad for the series, with Alex Hales being left out.

Batter Vince, whose most recent ODI came in July 2021, has also been included, as have wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings and fast bowler Olly Stone.

Harry Brook, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone and Tymal Mills join Hales in dropping out, while Ben Stokes has retired from the 50-over game.

England's first match with Australia follows on from the T20 World Cup on November 17 in Adelaide, followed by matches in Sydney and Melbourne over the following five days.

Comments

MORE CRICKET NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Predictions
Match 19 - October 25 2022, 04:30 PM
Australia
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 15:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 25, 2022
Click to comments